Saturday, June 13, 2020

Denton County Democrats Hail Removal of Confederate Statue

The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) is excited that the Denton County Commissioners Court voted today, June 9, 2020, to remove the 12-foot Confederate statue that sat on the Denton County Courthouse lawn since 1918.

Denton County NAACP president Willie Hudspeth, a Vietnam veteran, appeared every Tuesday since 2001 for the commissioners’ court meeting to urge the court to remove the statue to no avail.

Denton County NAACP president Willie Hudspeth has been lobbying the Denton County Commissioners since 2001 for the removal of a Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn. (Courtesy photo)

DCDP chair Dr. Angie Cadena responded, “Finally, that statue is being moved! Thank you to all the allies who joined Willie Hudspeth’s cause.”

The United Daughters of the Confederacy and The Texas United Confederate Veterans erected the statue of a Confederate soldier for $5,000. During her studies, Denton scholar and activist Jessica Luther Rummel uncovered evidence that the Ku Klux Klan supported the statue’s presence.

The Denton County Commissioners Court countered Hudspeth’s protests by saying that the Confederate statue had been designated a State Archeological Site (SAL) in 1981 and as such was protected by the Antiquities Code of Texas. The statue was also registered as a Texas Historical Monument with the Texas Historical Commission.

In response to the urgings of Hudspeth and others like Dentonites Against Racist Traditions the commissioners’ court finally formed the Denton County Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee in 2017. In 2019, the committee advised against removing the statue, instead recommending the addition of historical context about slavery.

Democratic candidates for Denton County Commissioners Court in the 2020 election — Sandy Swan of Precinct 1 and Delia Parker-Mims of Precinct 3 — both advocated for the removal of the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.

The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within our communities through grassroots organization and education.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

DFW News

$35,000 in donations for COVID-19 relief to be awarded by the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

NDG Staff - 0
The Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in rapid response to escalating community needs due to the coronavirus, will provide $35,000 in grants...
Read more
Lead Story

Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: The Pandemic of Hate Continues

NDG Staff - 0
Straight Talk with Ed Gray The Pandemic of Hate in America continues in 2020 with no signs of mitigation. The words Pandemic and relief are...
Read more
Lead Story

Changes at J.J. Rhoads are Good News for South Dallas

NDG Staff - 1
By Dallas ISD District 9 Trustee Justin Henry Dallas ISD is opening a new early learning center at J.J. Rhoads Elementary next school year. This...
Read more
Lead Story

City of Dallas layoff employees layoff 472 employees though mid-July and delay bond projects

NDG Staff - 1
Due to COVID-19 the City of Dallas reportedly has lost more money this year did it during the entire Great Recession ten years ago....
Read more
Previous articleNDG Book Review: Grand: A Grandparent’s Wisdom for a Happy Life
Next articleGirl Scouts of Northeast Texas honors 172 with Gold Award

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!