Thursday, June 18, 2020

Congress is urged to send Juneteenth legislation to President Trump for signature

The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) is urging Congress to send President Donald Trump legislation amending SJR 45 2012 , Chapter 1, Part A, Subtitle I, Title 36 of U. S. Code 36, to include Juneteenth as a National Day of Observance.

NJOF president Steven Williams says, “Now more than ever Juneteenth is needed and demanded by the people. Juneteenth National Freedom Day, along with the 4th of July Independence Day, completes the “cycle of freedom” for America’s Independence Day observances. Juneteenth commemoration brings balance to America’s freedom celebrations. ”

Juneteenth has long been a big celebration in African American communities, especially in the south. There is current legislation pending which seeks to recognize it as a national holiday. (Photo: Laura Blanchard / Flickr)

The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) has advocated for the recognition of Juneteenth Freedom Day for more than 25 years. NJOF has been instrumental in the passage of 43 Juneteenth bills in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Juneteenth National Freedom Day is the most recognized African American holiday observance in the United States. Juneteenth National Freedom Day commemorates the first day of the celebration of freedom in America for all Americans, and the last known celebration for the end of slavery in the nation.

