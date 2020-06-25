COVID-19 testing options expand in Dallas County

With expanded testing locations, Dallas area residents who meet the criteria are urged to determine whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Dallas County government website,the criteria includes: persons with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat; anyone 65-years-old or older; anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.); any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers; or persons without symptoms who have been actively engaged in large group settings, such as public gatherings or congregations of people, within the past fifteen (15) days.

There are two drive-thru testing locations; the American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E at 2500 Victory Plaza, and the Ellis Davis Field House at 9191 South Polk Street. The hours of operation at these sites are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

There are now also three walk-up testing locations. No appointment is required, but availability is subject to testing limits. Tests are available now until Tuesday, June 30 (closed on Sunday). The testing sites are open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Locations are: Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park at 7222 S. Westmoreland Rd.; Inspired Vision Compassion Center at 2019 N. Masters Dr.; and Sam Tasby Middle School at 7001 Fair Parks.

Parkland Hospital has opened four community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing.

• Hatcher Station Health Ctr

4600 Scyene Road

Dallas, TX 75211

• deHaro-Saldivar Health Ctr

1400 N. Westmoreland Rd.

Dallas, TX 75211

• Bluitt-Flowers Health Ctr

303 E. Overton Road

Dallas, TX 75216

• Southeast Dallas Health Ctr.

9202 Elam Road

Dallas, TX 75217

• Garland Health Center

802 Hopkins Street

Garland, TX 75040

• Irving Health Center

1800 N. Britain Road

Irving, TX 75061

• E. Carlyle Smith, Jr.

Health Center

801 Conover Drive

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

• Drive-through testing site

4811 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75235