Sister Tarpley: Little by little

“All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty”

(Proverbs 14:23).

Is there something you would like to accomplish in life but simply cannot find the hours in the day to get started? Many of us suffer from procrastination.

We justify putting our dreams aside because we don’t believe we have the time or resources to accomplish the task.

Many times people believe they are called to write a book. Great, if God has called you to write a book, begin to write it. Sometimes the response is: “But I don’t have a publisher.” “That has nothing to do with it; that is not their problem.

If God calls you to write a book, you are to begin to write. You may not be writing to get published. You may be writing for other purposes.”

“The LORD your God will drive out those nations before you, little by little”

(Deuteronomy 7:22).

If God has given you a vision to do something, begin by taking small steps toward that project.

Begin to focus on the vision and take action steps toward it. Many times people ask, “How in the world will I have time to write? I travel so much and seem to have such a full schedule.”

The answer to them is that they need to have a specific time of day in which they commit to writing. It is usually a good time is between 5 am and 8 am, many have found this to be a most creative and productive time.

Very little can get in the way of this time if you believe God has given you a project to do.

You will be amazed at what God can do with a little each day.

Do not let procrastination prevent you from accomplishing what God may want to do through your life. Make plans today to take small steps toward the vision that is in your heart.

Today is a good day to thank God for always being with you. Ask for His help and for Him to remind you not to react to situations in a non fleshly manner.

When you are faced with vicious gossip or wrongdoing against you or something that you strongly disagree, ask God to help you to remain silent when you should and to speak with calm wisdom when called for, but to never lose your temper or just “react.”

Remember to act like a Christian should act. Be a testimony for our Lord and Savior. Remain faithful in whatever circumstance you may be in, so that God will be glorified. Thank God for His guidance, patience, and love in the name of Jesus.