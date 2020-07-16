Sister Tarpley: Jesus wept for the city

“As He approached Jerusalem and saw the city, He wept over it and said, ‘If you, even you, had only known on this day what would bring you peace – but now it is hidden from your eyes’”

(Luke 19:41-43).

Jesus was making His triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem. The Pharisees were complaining about the exuberance of His disciples as He made His way into the city.

They were celebrating a life that had blessed them and countless others: “When He came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: ‘Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!’” (Luke 19:37-38).

Jesus was saddened by the response of the Pharisees. He knew what His presence could do for the city. But He also knew they would not change. The city would reject His presence and crucify Him.

His presence would bring peace to the city if they embraced who He was – the author of peace. Now it would be hidden from their eyes because of unbelief.

Every city can be blessed by the presence of Jesus in their midst. However, it requires city leaders to invite the presence of Jesus into their city in order for that city to experience peace.

Jesus comes to bring peace in any situation. However, He also realizes He will divide city leaders because of unbelief and political correctness.

Does your city need the presence of Jesus? Do you desire to see peace in your city? Begin to pray for city leaders to understand how the presence of Jesus can impact your city in dramatic and positive ways.

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem. And your own city. So many things just look impossible. Sometimes Christians might wonder how they will make it through this trial or how they will survive or where is this problem leading?

But, when they stop concentrating on the problem and look to God and His promises, they will be relieved. For they can know that all things are possible through God. God is in control and will make all things work to the good for those who love Him.

Thank God for His promises and for the “breath of fresh air” you can feel in knowing He is with you, for you, and in you through The Holy Spirit, in Jesus’ precious Name.