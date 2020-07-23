Thursday, July 23, 2020

State Bar president under fire for remarks about BLM attire

TALLAHASSEE – Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci join the voices denouncing recent comments about Black Lives Matter by State Bar of Texas President Larry P. McDougal, Sr. He was elected to the position for 2020-2021, but on July 10, 2020, just days after beginning his role, McDougal created a FaceBook post saying an election poll worker wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt should be removed, and that there was no difference between that shirt and someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

(Photo: James Eades / Unsplash)

McDougal has since issued an apology video on YouTube, but many attorneys in Texas and across the country say they have serious concerns about McDougal’s views on race.

In addition to the July comments, McDougal is now known to have called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organization” that “called for the death of not just police officers but also white Americans” in 2015.

At least one director of the State Bar of Texas has called for McDougal to resign, and leaders of the 105,000 member State Bar and the 26,000 member Texas Young Lawyers Association have strongly denounced his remarks, saying the organization is united against racism and dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the administration of justice and the practice of law.

“Attorney McDougal’s racist comments about Black Lives Matter are troubling and show an insensitivity to the basic Constitutional rights of all Americans,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law.

“Racism has absolutely no place in any leadership role, particularly at an organization like the State Bar of Texas that is responsible for advocating for the rights of all citizens in the state. The law must be color blind, which is clearly a challenge for Mr. McDougal,” said civil rights attorney Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC.

Attorneys Crump and Romanucci independently and as a team have worked to bring justice to many members of the black community who have been victims of excessive force and police misconduct, including George Floyd.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Justice

Texas NAACP releases Change the World-Texas Restorative Criminal Justice Plan

NDG Staff - 0
The Texas State Conference of NAACP Units has released a comprehensive Change the World-Texas Restorative Criminal Justice Plan to add its voice to the...
Read more
Community and Surrounding Cities

Dallas lowriders take to the streets for the Census

NDG Staff - 0
More than 85 colorful lowriders traveled across Oak Cliff Sunday in the Let’s Get Counted Cruise Sunday, July 12, to remind people there is...
Read more
Justice

A Winning Strategy: Protest and political action

NDG Staff - 0
By Norman Hill President Emeritus A. Philip Randolph Institute In the wake of global protests following the recent police murder of George Floyd, I am moved by...
Read more
Lead Story

Benchmark Research now conducting trials in Fort Worth; Seeks participants to test COVID-19 vaccine

NDG Staff - 0
This month, Benchmark Research will launch clinical research trials to test vaccines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Fort Worth. Participants, 18 and...
Read more
Previous articleDallas lowriders take to the streets for the Census
Next articleTSTA sues education commissioner over charter rules, alleging they illegally remove teacher certification, contractual requirements

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!