Biden unveils campaign commitment to Latino voters

On Tuesday, the Joe Biden for President campaign unveiled Joe Biden’s new agenda for Latino communities.

“Joe Biden’s plan for our Latino communities is the plan that our families need,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa. “For too long, Republicans at all levels of government have undermined Latino success and took our hard work and communities for granted. This is wrong and it has directly led to the struggles including unequal access to affordable housing and lending that our communities face today.

Texas Democrats are lauding the agenda presidential candidate Joe Biden has set forward for the Hispanic community.
(Photo: stingrayschuller / Flickr CC BY 2.0)

“The coronavirus has made these disparities even worse. Latinos are getting sick and dying at unprecedented rates and our South Texas communities deserve so much more than failed leaders at the federal and state level that don’t give a damn about us.

“That’s why I couldn’t be more proud of Vice President Joe Biden’s new Latino plan — a plan that will build back our communities and families even better than before. As President, Biden will ensure everyone is treated with dignity – no matter their race, gender, identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or zip code.”

Latinx communities in Texas have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis with more cases and more deaths than any other group in Texas. It is estimated that in Austin alone, Latinos make up 40% of the population, but account for nearly half of all cases and deaths. Nationwide, Black and Latino Americans make up 55% of all confirmed cases.

Additionally, Hispanic Texans are less likely to have health insurance than their white counterparts and coronavirus has been ravaging predominately Latinx communities, particularly in South Texas. Even before the crisis, Donald Trump has attempted time and time again to steal Texans’ land to build a stupid wall nobody wants and waged an all-out assault on immigrant rights’ throughout his Presidency.

Texas is 40% Latinx. The success of our Latinx community is the success of Texas.
Joe Biden’s plan to build the Latino community back better than ever before includes:
• Investing in Latinos’ economic mobility.
• Making far-reaching investments in ending health disparities by race.
• Expanding access to high-quality education and tackle racial inequity in our education system.
• Combatting hate crimes and gun violence.
• Securing our values as a nation of immigrants.

