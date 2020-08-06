PCCLA, a long-time child resource in Plano, seeks help from the public

The Plano Child Care Learning Academy (PCCLA) Annual Fundraiser will celebrate 50 years of service to the community and the 107th birthday anniversary of founder, John F. Hightower.

Due to the current environment, the event will be conducted via a live virtual presentation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. CST. The live-streaming is available at https://m.facebook.com/PlanoCCLearningAcademy/.

This year’s theme is “Remembering Our Past, Celebrating Our Present and Embracing the Future.”

The keynote speaker will be Mr. Albert Smith, Jr., Group Vice President and Chief Social Innovation Officer, Toyota Motor North America. Other program highlights include presentations by PCCLA Valedictorian/Salutatorian, Executive Director Diana Dues, parent representative Tara Addison and live entertainment by Cedric D’vine. There will be guest appearances by Retired Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith, Plano Chief of Police Ed Drain, Collin County Judge Angela Tucker, Plano Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli, Rev. Isiah & First Lady Linda Joshua, PCCLA Parents Ezra and Deidra O’Neal, and Former Student Tori McCullough.

Through outreach to individuals, organizations, and companies, PCCLA hopes to raise funds to keep the Academy operational, enhance programs and improve facility services. The school is seeking help to reach a goal of $100,000.

All funds received will be used to benefit the school’s children. As the PCCLA is a 501(c)(3), all donations are tax deductible.

The Plano Child Care Learning Academy (PCCLA) opened in 1970 to serve working families in the historic Douglass community of Plano. The goal was and is to provide affordable child care for working parents in the Douglass and surrounding Plano community.

“In these times of COVID-19 and high unemployment, we are sure you are aware of the financial challenges facing low income families,” the school said in a release. “Finding affordable child care to go to work or back to school is a number one issue for working couples and especially single parents (our largest percentage of patrons). PCCLA offers the lowest priced quality child care in the Plano area.”

Local, state, and federal funding for child and family services is not a legislative priority right now and continues to be among the lowest funded budget line items. Therefore, as a non- profit organization, PCCLA depends heavily on donations to continue to provide this valuable service to working families in the community.

“For this reason, we are calling on the Plano/DFW community-minded individuals, organizations, and companies, to help us continue this valuable service,” the school said. “All funds and/or in-kind support will be used to sustain and enhance services to the children.”

Support can be in the form of:

• Direct financial contribution online during the virtual program or before or after at http://plano- day-center.square.site/ and click on Support Now to donate. Checks can be made payable to the Plano Child Care Learning Academy and mailed to the above address.

• In-kind services, e.g., equipment, materials and supplies needed

• Sponsor Ad for the Annual Fundraiser (August 15, 2020)

• All the above.

“As we are located in your neighborhood, please encourage your family, friends and/or employees to take advantage of our services if needed,” the school noted. “Anyone needing child care services can contact the PCCLA Director, Ms. Diana Dues at 972.424.1121. You are encouraged to come and visit the Academy and see how we are building our future community and world through children.”

The fundraising Chairperson, Carolyn Hamilton-Evans, can be reached at 214.684.5553, chamevans@verizon.net or Chairman, PCCLA Board of Directors, Ezekiel Vaughn at 214.616.4752, ezekielvaughn@sbcglobal.net for any additional information needed.