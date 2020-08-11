Irving ISD announces options for returning to school

The Irving Independent School District is set to begin the new school year on Monday, Aug. 17. Due to concerns for the health and safety of students, the district is offering two options for attendance; in-person and remote learning.

The return to class has been a subject of much concern for teachers, parents and students alike. IISD is following protocol set forward by the Texas Education Agency in compliance with decisions made by the state government.

“On Tuesday, July 7, we received more detailed guidance from TEA,” said IISD Superintendent Magda Hernandez. “Quite simply, the state has said to all school districts across the state that we must open our school buildings for in-person learning, and unless our state government changes its mind, we do not see that decision changing.”

In-Person Learning

Starting September 8, students choosing in-person instruction will go to their assigned campus five days a week, Monday through Friday. School times will vary based upon the school tier. Look below for school start and end times.

School Hours

Early Childhood Schools- 7:45 AM – 3:15 PM

Elementary Schools- 7:45 AM – 3:15 PM

Middle Schools: 8:15 AM – 3:45 PM

High Schools: 8:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Irving, MacArthur and Nimitz High Schools)

7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. (Singley Academy)

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Cardwell Career Preparatory)

School staff will implement heightened hygiene and disinfectant protocols and safety measures, so families feel comfortable sending their child to school and students stay safe while learning in the building. More detailed information about health and safety protocols will be forthcoming.

Remote Learning

The district will be providing two remote learning models; synchronous and asynchronous.

The synchronous model means students will be “attending” class at the same time. With this model, communication happens in real time. This offers more opportunity for feedback and engagement.

With the asynchronous model, students will not have to be at the terminal at a specific time. While this model does not allow for instant feedback, it may present a more convenient option with difficult schedules. It also allows students to work at their own pace.

For more information on the Back to School options offered by IISD, visit the district website here.