Gift of the Blues: 17th annual Larry Tutson, Jr. Toy Drive

Merry Christmas from NDG! The 17th annual Larry Tutson, Jr. Toy Drive was held on Dec. 23, providing gifts for the children of South Dallas while honoring the memory of the son of Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith and his wife Barbara. Children from the surrounding neighborhood were able to pick their own Christmas gifts at RL Griffin’s Blues Palace II, which was chock full of toys thanks to the generosity of the sponsors and the community. North Dallas Gazette was there to document the occasion.

