NDG Dining: HIDE’s new brunch

HIDE Launches Craveable Brunch – The Deep Ellum bar wants to become the go-to spot for brunch in Dallas. Their menu on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will include Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread with cream cheese icing, Spicy Chicken Bowl with Smashed tots, fried chicken, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno chiles; and FIFTEEN brunch specific cocktails including Proud Mary En Provence that features French gin, clarified tomato, clarified lemon, Herbs de Provence, black and green cardamom

To view the full brunch menu, visit https://hide.bar/menu/.

Chefsgiving with Christof Syre of LAW Restaurant + Kent Rathbun of Imoto Restaurant is raising money for the Cure Four All Seasons to support cancer services at Baylor Scott & White Irving. The dinner is Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Dallas located at 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving with a cost of $125 (remember it is a fundraiser) for the five-course meal featuring a mash-up of items from LAW and Imoto restaurants, each course paired with wines. Make your reservations by calling 972-717-2420, the menu details are at http://www.lawrestaurant.com/assets/chefsgiving_menu.pdf