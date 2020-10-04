Wednesday, October 7, 2020

NDG Dining: HIDE’s new brunch

HIDE Launches Craveable Brunch – The Deep Ellum bar wants to become the go-to spot for brunch in Dallas. Their menu on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will include Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread with cream cheese icing, Spicy Chicken Bowl with Smashed tots, fried chicken, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno chiles; and FIFTEEN brunch specific cocktails including Proud Mary En Provence that features French gin, clarified tomato, clarified lemon, Herbs de Provence, black and green cardamom

To view the full brunch menu, visit https://hide.bar/menu/.

