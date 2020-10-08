Garland NAACP partners with Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

NAACP Garland Historian

The NAACP Garland, Texas Unit has a new corporate sponsor who owns their family business in the city square of downtown Garland. Cary and Molly Hodson, the founders and operators of Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery presented $7,000 to the NAACP during a press conference on September 30, 2020. The first of several pledged donations will further enable the Garland Unit to continue its stellar work ensuring equal opportunity and sound community relations in the tri-cities of Garland, Rowlett and Sachse.

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery has been in operation for almost five years. Its grand opening at 509 W. State Street was intentionally held on December 5, 2015 to spotlight the December 5, 1933 repeal of prohibition in the United States. Cary and Molly are graduates of South Garland High School and became sweethearts during their college years. Since the inception of their business the Hodson’s have been instrumental in promoting the downtown summer concert series and the ever-popular Urban Market. Plans were underway for expansion in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was revealed. The young couple persevered during these difficult months. They are most proud of avoiding layoffs of their 18-member staff.

A simple “Friend Request” on Facebook is what led to Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery’s interaction with the NAACP Garland Unit. Christopher Balanciere, a close friend of the owners, sent former Garland councilwoman Annie Dickson (vice president of the Garland NAACP) the Facebook request. From that connection, a meeting was scheduled between the NAACP and Intrinsic.

President Ricky C. McNeal shared the history of the Garland NAACP and its numerous community programs, including decades of working relations with the City of Garland and the Garland Independent School District. During the initial meeting on September 15th, President McNeal and Vice President Dickson sealed the partnership with Intrinsic Smokehouse owners Cary and Molly Hodson. It was all made possible through the glue that brought them together, former Garland Fireman Christopher Balanciere. Thank you, Christopher!