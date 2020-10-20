Souls to the Polls: An Early Voting event with social distancing

At a time when disenfranchisement, voter suppression and voter intimidation are once again threats to democratic rights, DFW Metro Justice & Equality launched an Early Voting initiative called Souls to the Polls to encourage African-Americans to vote. Voters will meet at designated locations and caravan to local polling sites on the Super Sundays of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, 2020. These exciting events will create culture and unity through a single urgent activity.

Though Souls to the Polls is a social event, it will include social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread. DFW Metro Justice & Equality requests that Souls to the Polls participants wear masks and remain in their vehicles until their caravans reach their voting locations.

Since Souls to the Polls will occur during Early Voting (Oct.13-30), voters are eligible to vote at any voting location within their respective counties. By participating in Souls to the Polls, voters will avoid the long lines predicted to occur Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Participating organizations will include:

New Beginnings Church

1569 W. Main St.

Lewisville, TX 75067

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Souls to the Polls event webpage: https://nbcfm.org/event/2020-10-18-souls-to-the-polls/

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

2951 Evans Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Oct. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Coppell Rotary Club

768 Main St.

Coppell, TX 75019

Souls to the Polls event link: https://bit.ly/34YWmOg

Oct. 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Souls to the Polls: Ride in for a New America

3662 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.

Dallas, TX 75237

Oct. 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church

3802 Washington St.

Greenville, Texas 75401

Oct. 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

Prior to Souls to the Polls, participants are encouraged to decorate their cars with signs like “Get Out and Vote,” “Your Vote Counts” and “Rock the Vote.” During Souls to the Polls, the cars will ride through communities in a parade to encourage others to make voting a priority.

Not only will Souls to the Polls accomplish the important goal of increasing voter turnout, it will also be a social event filled with camaraderie and fun while social distancing.

Churches, community organizations, businesses, sororities and fraternities, car clubs, jeep clubs, horse-riding clubs, motorcycle clubs, residential communities, barbers and their clients, hairstylists and their clients, high school groups, college groups and more may participate.

When voters arrive at the voting location, they will be asked to show a photo ID.

Acceptable photo IDs include current forms of expired less than 4 years ago:

• Texas driver’s license

• Texas election ID certificate

• Texas personal ID card

• Texas handgun license

• U.S. military ID with photo

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photo (doesn’t need to be current)

• U.S. passport

Voters who are aged 70+ may present acceptable forms of photo identification that are expired for any length of time if the ID is otherwise valid. Voters without acceptable IDs may sign a sworn statement that they have a valid reason for not having one and should visit votedenton.com to see what they can do to vote.

Interested participants may register at https://bit.ly/2G9MVTE. After participants register, they will be contacted with details.

The mission of DFW Metro Justice & Equality is to address disparities resulting from systemic oppression and to advance people of color and the disadvantaged by implementing initiatives that promote equity, equality and justice for all!

Join DFW Metro Justice & Equality on Facebook at shorturl.at/ct046.