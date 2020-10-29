Saturday, October 31, 2020

Crying Out to the Lord

“Therefore the anger of the LORD was hot against Israel, and He sold them into the hand of Cushan-Rishathaim king of Mesopotamia . . . When the children of Israel cried out to the LORD, the LORD raised up a deliverer for the children of Israel, who delivered them . . .”
(Judges 3:8-9)

Often requests are made to help someone whose life is in a difficult place. After some questions the person who asked the questions is able to discern if the Lord has called them to get involved.

More often than not, they are not to be involved. Until they are really ready to cry out to the Lord for a solution to their situation, they will simply talk about desiring change but never take the necessary steps needed for change.

 

Esther Levy Dugay, Sister Tarpley’s best friend from Port Arthur, TX celebrating her birthday, isn’t she beautiful?

If you invest time into someone who has not yet come to the place of wanting a spiritual solution to their problem, you will become emotionally exhausted.

The apostle Paul understood this principle when he actually turned such people over to Satan for the destruction of their flesh (1 Corinthians 5:5).

The people of Israel were finally in enough pain to cry out to God for relief from their oppression. Like so many times throughout the scriptures, God answered by rising up a deliverer.

“But when they cried out to the LORD, he raised up for them a deliverer, Othniel son of Kenaz, Caleb’s younger brother, who saved them.

The Spirit of the LORD came upon him, so that he became Israel’s judge and went to war. The LORD gave Cushan-Rishathaim king of Aram into the hands of Othniel, who overpowered him. So the land had peace for forty years, until Othniel son of Kenaz died”
(Judges 3:8-11)

Are you in a difficult place in your life? Are you only talking about changing or are you really ready to cry out to the Lord for a solution?

Talk to God today and ask Him to help you pray to lift up all the backsliding Christians in the world. Reach down and through their circumstances, other people, and Your Holy Spirit, prick their hearts and stir their consciences that they would be drawn back to You.
May God receive their praise as they see His hand at work through their repentance and receive glory and honor through their repentance and renewed lives.

Ask that God’s will be done. If there be any way that He wants to use you to use you and to touch the life of a discouraged or out of touch Christian, then please use you to impact a life for good; in the precious name of Jesus.

