NDG Live

Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Dallas Symphony Orchestra unite in concert to honor lives lost to racial violence and injustice

44

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Black Dance Theatre are uniting for a concert to support Project Unity on November 11, 2020. This event will honor those who have lost their lives to racial violence and injustice – most recently, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Dallas’s Botham Jean, and Fort Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson.

Featured during the evening will be the world premiere of a DSO-commissioned work by award-winning 24-year-old African American composer Quinn Mason of Dallas. The Unity Concert will be streamed live from the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, at 7:30 pm. In-person concert tickets are $50, and live stream tickets are $25. Both are available at mydso.com.

Project Unity, founded by Pastor Richie Butler of St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, works to unify Dallas by implementing community-building programs to help heal race relationships between law enforcement and Dallas citizens, as well as other community programs. Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform an emotionally moving male trio, Evidence of Souls Not Seen, and an ensemble of DBDT dancers will perform an excerpt from the delicate and thoughtful Etudes and Elegy.

“After the nation witnessed the horrific death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, numerous corporations and organizations came out with written statements about Black Lives Matter. Dallas Black Dance Theatre and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra decided to pool our creative talents to unite the Dallas community in a concert that pays tribute to the senseless loss of Black lives to racial violence and injustice,” explained Zenetta S. Drew, Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

NDG 10/22: Domestic terror arrests in Michigan heighten alarm of right wing violence

The DSO will perform works by Black composers Adolphus Hailstork, Florence Price, and William Grant Still. Conductor Lawrence Loh will lead the DSO with soloists Michelle Bradley, soprano, and Reginald Smith, Jr., baritone. Both singers have appeared in performances at The Metropolitan Opera in recent seasons. They will perform a selection of vocal works to include spiritual and gospel arrangements.

NDG 10/15: The Battle Begins: Early voting is heavy in first days of the 2020 election

The concert will also feature speakers Dallas City Councilperson Tennell Atkins; Richie Butler, Founder of Project Unity; Zenetta Drew, Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre; and Kim Noltemy, President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
The Dallas Symphony’s Young Strings program, a 28-year old education initiative designed to increase diversity in America’s orchestras, will also perform.

NDG 10/8: Republican-connected tech firm targeted Black voters on Facebook for ‘deterrence’

The event will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm CST/ 8:30 pm EST at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201). In-person concert tickets are $50 and live stream tickets are $25. For more details visit www.DBDT.com.

NDG Weekly Picks
North Dallas Gazette

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related media

Black Films & Artists Matter at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival

NDG Entertainment NDG Staff - 1
By Dwight Brown NNPA Film Critic TIFF has always been a haven for black films and artists. And now, in this year of BLM, it has...
Read more

Oprah & Ava: ‘Own Spotlight: Culture, Connection & August 28th’

NDG Entertainment NDG Staff - 0
LOS ANGELES – Continuing conversations surrounding issues impacting Black lives, “OWN Spotlight: Culture Connection & August 28th, Ava DuVernay & Rev. Sharpton,” which originally...
Read more

‘Tenet’ is ideal for a return to the big screen

NDG Entertainment NDG Staff - 0
By Dwight Brown NNPA News Wire Film Critic Warner Bros delayed the release of Tenet during the pandemic until it could open it in theaters....
Read more

R&B fusion artist, physician and musician V. Tiarra releases ‘Digital Love’

NDG Entertainment NDG Staff - 0
R&B Fusion Artist V. Tiarra was a featured performer/artist at the 2020 Blue Gala hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Just as she is...
Read more

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!