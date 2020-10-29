Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Dallas Symphony Orchestra unite in concert to honor lives lost to racial violence and injustice

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Black Dance Theatre are uniting for a concert to support Project Unity on November 11, 2020. This event will honor those who have lost their lives to racial violence and injustice – most recently, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Dallas’s Botham Jean, and Fort Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson.

Featured during the evening will be the world premiere of a DSO-commissioned work by award-winning 24-year-old African American composer Quinn Mason of Dallas. The Unity Concert will be streamed live from the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, at 7:30 pm. In-person concert tickets are $50, and live stream tickets are $25. Both are available at mydso.com.

Project Unity, founded by Pastor Richie Butler of St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, works to unify Dallas by implementing community-building programs to help heal race relationships between law enforcement and Dallas citizens, as well as other community programs. Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform an emotionally moving male trio, Evidence of Souls Not Seen, and an ensemble of DBDT dancers will perform an excerpt from the delicate and thoughtful Etudes and Elegy.

“After the nation witnessed the horrific death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, numerous corporations and organizations came out with written statements about Black Lives Matter. Dallas Black Dance Theatre and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra decided to pool our creative talents to unite the Dallas community in a concert that pays tribute to the senseless loss of Black lives to racial violence and injustice,” explained Zenetta S. Drew, Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

The DSO will perform works by Black composers Adolphus Hailstork, Florence Price, and William Grant Still. Conductor Lawrence Loh will lead the DSO with soloists Michelle Bradley, soprano, and Reginald Smith, Jr., baritone. Both singers have appeared in performances at The Metropolitan Opera in recent seasons. They will perform a selection of vocal works to include spiritual and gospel arrangements.

The concert will also feature speakers Dallas City Councilperson Tennell Atkins; Richie Butler, Founder of Project Unity; Zenetta Drew, Executive Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre; and Kim Noltemy, President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The Dallas Symphony’s Young Strings program, a 28-year old education initiative designed to increase diversity in America’s orchestras, will also perform.

The event will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm CST/ 8:30 pm EST at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201). In-person concert tickets are $50 and live stream tickets are $25. For more details visit www.DBDT.com.