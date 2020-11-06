Film Review: The Life Ahead

By Dwight Brown NNPA News Wire Film Critic

Upon hearing the premise of this film, involving an 86-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor and a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant, you might think you’re in for 94 minutes of sentimental drama. In some ways, maybe so. In others not. But out of an abundance of caution, keep a box of tissues handy.

The origin of this story goes back to 1975, when French director/screenwriter Romain Gary (ex-husband of actress Jean Seberg) worked under the pseudonym Émile Ajar and penned the classic novel La Vie Devant Soi (The Life Before Us): An orphaned Arab boy, Momo, is devoted to Madame Rosa, a dying and elderly survivor of Auschwitz and a former prostitute. The setting is Paris’ immigrant slum, Belleville, where ladies of the night, pimps, transvestites and petty thieves flourish. Gary’s book earned France’s Prix Goncourt—equivalent to a Pulitzer—firmly establishing the tale’s pedigree.

In 1977, director/writer Moshé Mizrahi adapted the book for the screen, dubbed his movie Madame Rosa and changed the locale to Pigalle, a Paris neighborhood once known for prostitution. He cast veteran French actress Simone Signoret (Diabolique) in the lead, made the boy an Algerian immigrant and won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Forty-three years later Gary’s classic enduring narrative gets a refresh at a time when the plight of immigrants couldn’t be more topical. With a good sense for storytelling and an eye for those living in the margins, director/writer Edoardo Ponti, son of famed Italian director Carlo Ponti (Doctor Zhivago, La Strada), reinterprets Gary’s allegory. He sets it in the scenic port town of Bari, located in Southern Italy’s Puglia region and in a stroke of genius cast Senegalese actor Ibrahima Gueye as 12-year-old Momo and his 86-year-old mother, legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren (Two Women), as Madame Rosa.