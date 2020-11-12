Saturday, November 14, 2020

South Dallas toy drive revs up for 17th year in honor of Larry Tutson, Jr.

The Larry Tutson, Jr. Foundation’s annual toy drive and give-away began to honor of a man who lost his life while helping a dear friend in 2002. He had been shot, and the case has not been solved.

While dealing with the grief of losing their son, Mrs. Barbara Smith and her husband wanted to continue the loving and giving spirit that her son shared with so many. This led Mr. and Mrs. Smith along with friends to start a toy drive to help make Christmas a happy time for many families that can’t afford holiday happiness.

The toy drive has been a part of Dallas’ southern sector for 17 years; providing Christmas cheer to over 500 children with the need growing each year. The foundation is asking that you be a part of this wonderful holiday community event and assist ‘Santa’s Cause, A Gift for All’ by either sponsoring toys for children or making a monetary donation so that toys may be purchased.

The Toy Drive and Giveaway will be gifting children ages: infant – 10 yrs. Toys must be received at remote locations by Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020.

Toy drop-off locations include: Forever Young Records (2955 TX-360, Grand Prairie, Tx 75052), and Nate’s Seafood and Steak (14951 Midway Rd, Addison, Tx 75001).
For toy/donation pick up, please call Gregg A Smith, 469-471-4180; Barbara Smith, 972-841-6252; Victoria, 214-680-1743; or Tremaine, 469-650-7404.

