Friday, November 20, 2020

Council Member Carolyn King Arnold issues statement on recent rash of crime

Council Member Carolyn King Arnold issues the following statement about the recent rash of crime in District 4:

“I am concerned with the escalation of crime in District 4 over the past week and I am asking that we all come together to stabilize our community and city.

“As a member of the Public Safety Council Committee, the safety of District 4 residents is my primary focus. That includes the safety of our children walking to school, grandmothers riding the bus to purchase groceries for their families, and family members taking care of business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Carolyn King Arnold, Dallas City Council

“I call upon our community stakeholders, pastors, and businesses to help us make our community a safer neighborhood for all residents.

“I support the encouragement from Smash Da Topic Breaking News for all of us to “Smash the Violence.” I ask for your help to support a safer community every day for everyone to be #Dallas365Safe. Bear in mind, for many of these crimes, Crime Stoppers offers a reward. If you see something, say something to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

