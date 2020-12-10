Sister Tarpley: You’re different

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’”

(2 Corinthians 12:9)

The story is told of a man in Switzerland who was visiting an acquaintance that he had met briefly almost ten years earlier at a Christian conference on the island of Cyprus.

They had stayed in contact over the years as the man had become a big fan of TGIF and had the devotions translated into German. He had felt led to make the trip from Germany, where we had been attending a conference.

The man was sitting in the kitchen talking with his friend when his friend said, “You are different. There is a different spirit about you than when I met you ten years ago on the island of Cyprus. I have to admit, I thought you were a bit aloof,” I confessed to him. “Hmm, you know Harry; I thought the same about you.” We both chuckled at our observations.

There was a difference in both of us because something dramatic had happened in both of our lives. Harry was a very successful businessman in Switzerland and was running a family business when things went very wrong.

He had lost millions as a result. Although Harry’s fortune was not totally wiped out, it impacted him greatly. It brought a humility and new found trust in God that had not been there before.

The man had a similar story. He had gone through a seven year “pit experience” in which he had major losses in family, business and personal income.

Now, that they were both on the other sides of their “pits.” They could recognize something in each of them that had resulted from their experiences. There was a level of humility that was not there before.

It reminded the man of a statement a friend of his had made years earlier: “Beware of any Christian leader who does not walk with a limp.”

Sometimes, God will create circumstances in our lives to create humility and greater dependence upon Him. It is because God works greater through weakness than strength.

The man is known to tell others, “You can get humility voluntarily or involuntarily. It is much easier if you get it voluntarily.

Ask God to search your heart and to let you know if there is any wrong motive within you. To help you to serve Him with wholehearted devotion, a pure heart and a willing mind. Ask Him to forgive you of your sin and cleanse you anew today.

Then, ask for mercy and for Him to bathe you in the righteousness of Jesus Christ. Finally, ask Him to receive all of the honor, glory and the praise for His wondrous works, in the precious name of Jesus.