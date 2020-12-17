Friday, December 18, 2020

South Dallas Club recruits eleven additional members in 2020

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

The historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. did not allow the raging pandemic of 2020 to interfere with its all-out efforts to recruit new and reclaimed members.

Despite the elimination of in-person meetings and traditional Club programming throughout Dallas County, the organization continued the most difficult challenge of increasing membership electronically, by word of mouth and through their stellar reputation in the community. Since September of 2019, the South Dallas Club has benefitted from outstanding leadership through Dr. Lindy M. Perkins, president, and innovative recruitment by Gwendolyn E. Hunt, ESQ, the Club’s director of membership.

South Dallas Business and Professional Women will end the year 88 members strong consisting of entrepreneurs, educators, government employees, retirees, business owners, administrators of institutions and leaders in fortune 500 corporations. Congratulations to President Perkins, Attorney Hunt and the Membership Committee for encouraging the Club to recruit the most members this year in the South Central District of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

For more information on the South Dallas Club, visit their website at southdallasbpwc.org or their Facebook page at southdallas1954.

