Friday, February 5, 2021

TSTA: House Bill 3 didn’t solve the school funding and educator pay problem; more school funding is urgent

By Ovidia Molina
President Texas State
Teachers Association

If Gov. Abbott thinks that House Bill 3 solved the school finance and teacher pay problem in Texas, he is sadly mistaken. House Bill 3 was a good start, but the governor and the Legislature must do more. Despite the extra funding provided by the Legislature in 2019, the average teacher pay in Texas and the average spending per student still lag woefully behind the national average.

According to the latest survey by TSTA’s affiliate, the National Education Association, the average teacher pay in Texas in the 2019-20 school year was $57,091, more than $6,500 below the national average of $63,645. And Texas trailed the national average of $14,254 in spending per pupil in average daily attendance (ADA) by an estimated $2,839 per child, drawing on Texas’ own budgetary data.

To keep Texas schools and teachers from falling even further behind, the governor and the Legislature must do more than maintain the spending levels of House Bill 3. They must increase that funding level because the needs of educators are greater than ever as a result of the pandemic. To help, lawmakers can tap into the $11.6 billion Rainy Day Fund.
For starters, the state must keep all our districts fully funded, at least year’s levels, for the remainder of the spring semester, regardless of attendance losses over which districts have little control during a health emergency.

Our teachers and other school employees have responded heroically to this crisis and are still waiting to be given the priority they deserve for a COVID vaccination. At personal risk, they have protected students, kept them fed and reinvented teaching options, all at significant additional costs to districts. Our state’s economic recovery depends on our public school system, and our school system depends on our still underpaid teachers and support staff.

With the pandemic still raging, TSTA also urges the state to let school districts close in-person instruction, without losing state funding, if local health and school officials believe that is necessary to protect the health and safety of students, educators and their communities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Education

Dallas ISD announces partnership with Paul Quinn College to launch new secondary International Baccalaureate school

NDG Staff - 0
A press conference on Wednesday morning formally announced that Dallas ISD is partnering with Paul Quinn College, an HBCU, to open a school that...
Read more
Plano

Plano ISD teens can now apply for Mayor’s Summer Internship

NDG Staff - 0
Qualifying Plano ISD sophomores and juniors can apply now through March 1 for the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program. Presented by Capital One, the...
Read more
Lead Story

The City of Dallas makes a strong push for COVID-19 vaccination among Hispanic residents

NDG Staff - 0
The City of Dallas and La Alianza DFW held a panel with Dallas Latinx Leaders to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Hispanic residents. on...
Read more
Education

Honored to Serve Our Students and Families in Dallas ISD

NDG Staff - 0
By Joyce Foreman DISD Board, District 6 I am honored to have another opportunity to serve as trustee for District 6. I am committed to the...
Read more
Previous articleThe Dallas Foundation announces nine recipients of Women’s Philanthropy Institute 2020 grants
Next articlePlano ISD teens can now apply for Mayor’s Summer Internship

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020