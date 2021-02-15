African American Heritage Celebrations at Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD’s 2021 Black History Month theme is “Celebrate Blackness,” and the district’s Racial Equity Office invites everyone to join in the celebration.
The activities include presentations featuring Black professionals sharing their journeys to success, a Black history month trivia challenge with prizes, videos reflecting the contributions of Black heroes and heroines, and graphics you can use to show your pride in the celebration. For details, please visit www.dallasisd.org/blackhistorymonth.
District 6 Student Athletes Sign Up for College Teams
David W. Carter and Justin Kimball high schools have always been blessed with outstanding student athletes, and this year is no exception. On Feb. 3, 17 students from these two schools signed letters of intent to receive scholarships and participate in college or university sports. Congratulations, all!
Carter: Dartagnan Walker – Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Carter: Jacoby Cartman – Football, Howard Payne University
Carter: Jy’Qyavion Vinson – Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Carter: Raylon Jones – Football, Texas College
Carter: Kristipher Johnson – Football, Florida Central Tech
Carter: Kace Williams – Football, East Central University
Carter: Octavius Robertson – Track & Field, University of North Texas Dallas
Carter: Redd Mumian-Walker – Football, Western New England
Kimball: Brandon Epton Jr. – Football, Southern Methodist University
Kimball: Cameron Nelson – Football, Illinois State University
Kimball: Damon Pittman – Football, Concordia University of Chicago
Kimball: Ishmael Ibraheem – Football, University of Texas
Kimball: Ki’Aundra Green – Wrestling, Texas Wesleyan University
Kimball: Deonte Davis – Football, Hardin Simmons University
Kimball: Tyriq Sullivan – Football, Missouri Valley College
Kimball: Keith Hargraves – Football, Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Kimball: Kairee Wheeler – Football, Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Young STEM champions claim prizes at annual expo
District 6 students showed up and showed out at the recent 2021 Dallas ISD STEM EXPO. Thanks to all who participated, and congratulations to the following top prize winners:
Science & Engineering Fair Competition
Samantha Zamago, Justin F. Kimball High School, 1st place in Physics and Astronomy
Jaydon Johnson, Ronald E. McNair Elementary School, 1st place in Adaptive category
Megan Rodriguez, Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School, 3rd place in Chemistry
Bridge Building Competition
Daijah Brown and Xavier Mathis, Charmaine & Robert Price Career Institute, 2nd Place Olympic Silver
Math Olympiad Competition
Helen Cuadros, T.W. Browne Middle School, 1st Place Olympic Gold
Cindy Arias, T.W. Browne Middle School, 1st Place Olympic Gold
Makayla Simon, T.W. Browne Middle School, 2nd Place Olympic Silver
Randy Lugo, Thomas L. Marsalis STEAM Academy, 3rd Place Olympic Bronze
Robotics Competition
Elena Merciers, Tanay Martinez, Daniel Mondragon, Angel Mora, and Azucena Pineda, D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School, Cyberborg Coderizers Award in Virtual Coding
Operation Comeback Aims to Re-engage Students
School absences have risen as parents and students cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dallas ISD has launched an all-out effort to help students get re-engaged in learning. Throughout the month of February, district staff will be reaching out to students and parents by phone, text, email and contact-free home visits as a part of “Operation Comeback,” an effort to provide whatever support is needed to get students back in school, either virtually or in person. Parents are urged to call their child’s campus counselor about challenges that may be keeping students from attending classes.