African American Heritage Celebrations at Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD’s 2021 Black History Month theme is “Celebrate Blackness,” and the district’s Racial Equity Office invites everyone to join in the celebration.

The activities include presentations featuring Black professionals sharing their journeys to success, a Black history month trivia challenge with prizes, videos reflecting the contributions of Black heroes and heroines, and graphics you can use to show your pride in the celebration. For details, please visit www.dallasisd.org/blackhistorymonth.

District 6 Student Athletes Sign Up for College Teams

David W. Carter and Justin Kimball high schools have always been blessed with outstanding student athletes, and this year is no exception. On Feb. 3, 17 students from these two schools signed letters of intent to receive scholarships and participate in college or university sports. Congratulations, all!

Carter: Dartagnan Walker – Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Carter: Jacoby Cartman – Football, Howard Payne University

Carter: Jy’Qyavion Vinson – Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Carter: Raylon Jones – Football, Texas College

Carter: Kristipher Johnson – Football, Florida Central Tech

Carter: Kace Williams – Football, East Central University

Carter: Octavius Robertson – Track & Field, University of North Texas Dallas

Carter: Redd Mumian-Walker – Football, Western New England

Kimball: Brandon Epton Jr. – Football, Southern Methodist University

Kimball: Cameron Nelson – Football, Illinois State University

Kimball: Damon Pittman – Football, Concordia University of Chicago

Kimball: Ishmael Ibraheem – Football, University of Texas

Kimball: Ki’Aundra Green – Wrestling, Texas Wesleyan University

Kimball: Deonte Davis – Football, Hardin Simmons University

Kimball: Tyriq Sullivan – Football, Missouri Valley College

Kimball: Keith Hargraves – Football, Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Kimball: Kairee Wheeler – Football, Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Young STEM champions claim prizes at annual expo

District 6 students showed up and showed out at the recent 2021 Dallas ISD STEM EXPO. Thanks to all who participated, and congratulations to the following top prize winners:

Science & Engineering Fair Competition

Samantha Zamago, Justin F. Kimball High School, 1st place in Physics and Astronomy

Jaydon Johnson, Ronald E. McNair Elementary School, 1st place in Adaptive category

Megan Rodriguez, Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School, 3rd place in Chemistry

Bridge Building Competition

Daijah Brown and Xavier Mathis, Charmaine & Robert Price Career Institute, 2nd Place Olympic Silver

Math Olympiad Competition

Helen Cuadros, T.W. Browne Middle School, 1st Place Olympic Gold

Cindy Arias, T.W. Browne Middle School, 1st Place Olympic Gold

Makayla Simon, T.W. Browne Middle School, 2nd Place Olympic Silver

Randy Lugo, Thomas L. Marsalis STEAM Academy, 3rd Place Olympic Bronze

Robotics Competition

Elena Merciers, Tanay Martinez, Daniel Mondragon, Angel Mora, and Azucena Pineda, D.A. Hulcy STEAM Middle School, Cyberborg Coderizers Award in Virtual Coding

Operation Comeback Aims to Re-engage Students

School absences have risen as parents and students cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dallas ISD has launched an all-out effort to help students get re-engaged in learning. Throughout the month of February, district staff will be reaching out to students and parents by phone, text, email and contact-free home visits as a part of “Operation Comeback,” an effort to provide whatever support is needed to get students back in school, either virtually or in person. Parents are urged to call their child’s campus counselor about challenges that may be keeping students from attending classes.