Dallas Police plan candlelight vigil for slain officer

The Dallas Police Department has suffered another loss of an officer acting in the line of duty this week, and is panning a special memorial service in his honor this Friday nigh. On Saturday morning, Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver at about 1:45 am.

According to the DPD, Penton was on the scene of a vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane. He was securing traffic with the emergency lights from his patrol car when a vehicle hit the back of his patrol car. The hgih-speed collision resulted in Penton’spatrol car being pushed into him.

Penton died from the injuries received after being transported to Baylor University Medical Center for emergency treatment. The driver of the vehicle that struck Officer Penton was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter of a police officer and intoxication assault.

Officer Penton had served with the Dallas Police Department for two years and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. He is survived by his expectant wife and stepson.

A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of Officer Mitchell Penton a the Dallas Police Department Northeast Patrol Station at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. The Northeast Patrol Station is located at 9915 E. Northwest Highway in Dallas.