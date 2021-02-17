Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Democracy and White Privilege

By John E. Warren, Publisher
The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

 

When we look at the diversity of the people who attacked the capitol on January 6, most of us are surprised to find that at least 57 of those assaulting the building were elected officials in their home states and cities.
These are people who have lived, worked and participated in “Democracy” as we know it. These people and the thousands of others who join them, refuse to acknowledge an election run and won according to our own constitutional mandates. These people and the “White Nationalist” who believe that America only belongs to its “White” citizens, who live and have lived according to “White Privilege” ignoring the words of the Declaration of Independence, which says:
  “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men
   Are created equal, that they are endowed by their
   Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among 
   These are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
   That to secure these rights governments are estab-
   Lished among men, deriving their just powers from
   The consent of the governed.”

 

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif.) called on officials to bring in the National Guard to secure the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eventually did just that. “I’ve never seen anyone be able to breach the Capitol like this,” Bass stated. “The President of the United States incited this riot, and someone needs to go over to Pennsylvania Avenue and arrest him.” (Photo via NNPA)

It appears that a growing number of Amercans believe that the words of this document only apply to them in terms of the idea of being equal. It appears that many of our White citizens who are the far right extremists who follow Donald Trump believe the inscription written on the barnyard door in the novel, “Animal Farm.”

The fictitious account of animals taking over and running the farm carries an example of the pigs taking over and exercising more power and influence than the other animals. When questioned about this usurpation of power, the pigs wrote the following words on the barnyard door:

 

     All animals are equal, but some animals are more
     Equal than others.

 

Clearly the concept of Democracy has become too inclusive in America. The idea of equality now includes too many Black, Brown, Asian and other immigrant groups. Those rising to the levels of elected leadership come from these groups.
Power is no longer all “White” in America, and “White” people who have a universal history of taking what they want from others rather than sharing, now feel that violence is necessary because government as they intended it is now serving those who were intended to serve them (whites).

 

Democracy was intended to acknowledge that all men are created equal and not that some are more equal than others.

 

African Americans need to pay particular attention to these issues because we are the ones being most affected at every turn by this War on Equality. This is a war that never let up, even after the passage of the 13, 14, and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
We must now come together, as others have done and are doing, if we are to survive. America no longer has the moral compass that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. knew. We have the knowledge and tools to win this battle. The only thing in our way is “us.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Cover Story

Biden’s Racial Equity Initiative: Moving marginalized communities toward America’s bounty

NDG Staff - 0
By Charlene Crowell On January 26, President Joe Biden took steps to bring the nation towards the long-promised, but never realized, pledge of racial justice....
Read more
Cover Story

Biden signs executive orders aimed at tackling racism in America

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders that his less than two-week-old administration hopes will be a...
Read more
Cover Story

Arnold gives update on Dallas COVID-19 vaccine program

NDG Staff - 1
By Breanne Holley NDG Staff Writer Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Arnold gave more insight into the requirements for receiving the Covid vaccine in the Dallas county...
Read more
Cover Story

Disavowing Black and Brown Votes: Just say ‘no more, not ever again’ and push back at corporations that support rogue Republican politicians

NDG Staff - 0
By Allen R. Gray NDG Contributing Writer It was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and...
Read more
Previous articleAfrican American Heritage Celebrations at Dallas ISD
Next articleCollin College draws the ire of free speech advocacy group

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020