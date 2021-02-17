Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Dems fault Abbott, GOP leadership, over winter emergency response failures

The recent spate of freezing weather has caught Texas completely unprepared. The snow and ice is attacking utility infrastructure, and millions of Texans have been left without power, dealing with broken plumbing systems and huddling in place during sub-freezing temperatures.

These hardships are compounded by the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic, with a mounting casualty count which many say could have been avoided, or at least mitigated. These headwinds have Texas Democrats furious over what they say is a failed GOP response to emergencies which are heavily impacting residents in the Lone Star State.

(Photo: American Public Power Association / Unsplash)

“For twenty years, crisis after crisis, we’ve seen a failed response from Governor Abbott and the preceding Republican governors before him,” said Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa. “Abbott is the worst governor in modern Texas History. Whether it’s botching the coronavirus crisis, bungling vaccine distribution, forgetting Texans during Hurricane Harvey, or failing Texans in their greatest hour of need in the middle of this winter storm, it’s clear that Texas Republicans cannot manage the government.

“This is far beyond partisan politics. This is a question of whether or not we require basic competency in our government. Texas voters will remember these failures and hold Republicans accountable in 2022.”

For his part, Abbott declared the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) an emergency item this legislative session on Feb. 16. In declaring this item an emergency, the Governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT over the power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Latest News

Dallas Police plan candlelight vigil for slain officer

NDG Staff - 0
The Dallas Police Department has suffered another loss of an officer acting in the line of duty this week, and is panning a special...
Read more
Latest News

Collin College draws the ire of free speech advocacy group

NDG Staff - 0
FIRE names local college among Top 10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech In a Feb. 17 release, he Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE)...
Read more
Latest News

Teen Makes History as Youngest Filmmaker Nominated for NAACP Image Award

NDG Staff - 0
 “The Power of Hope” animated short film was recently nominated in the 52nd NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Short Form (Animated) category.  At age 14,...
Read more
Latest News

The Dallas Foundation announces nine recipients of Women’s Philanthropy Institute 2020 grants

NDG Staff - 0
The Dallas Foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, is proud to announce the recipients of the Mary M. Jalonick Women’s Philanthropy Institute 2020...
Read more
Previous articleThe PhD Project is bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to university campuses
Next articleDallas Police plan candlelight vigil for slain officer

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020