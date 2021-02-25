Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke keynotes the first-ever TechConference 2021, sponsored by Hyundai

Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley come together in an online virtual conference to deliver solutions and the latest trends in digital technology to African American business owners

Zenger News, the world’s first digitall native news wire, and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) which celebrates the evolution of the Black Press in America, announced recently that Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) will keynote the first-ever TechConference 2021, sponsored by Hyundai.

“Tech companies that ‘crack the code’ on ultimately having true, inclusive decision making will win in the end,” Clarke told Axios in January. Clarke was recently appointed as Chair of the very powerful Homeland Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee. She will speak to virtual conference attendees on how the Congress is looking to create more opportunities for Black and Brown businesses across America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Congresswoman Clarke as our keynote speaker, she has been such a leader for the Black community and a titan in the technology space and we are eager to learn from her wisdom and experience,” said Andre Johnson, Vice President of Distribution for Zenger news.

“African American business owners need to know more about the digital technologies that are driving America’s business, and about the technologies that will be key as we evolve through this pandemic,” said Dr. benjamin Chavis, CEO of the NNPA.

TECHCONFERENCE 2021 is presented in association with Digital Hollywood (DH). The DH conference platform will allow registerd attendeesto video chat in real-time with other guests while the conference is going on.