Thursday, February 25, 2021

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke keynotes the first-ever TechConference 2021, sponsored by Hyundai

Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley come together in an online virtual conference to deliver solutions and the latest trends in digital technology to African American business owners

Zenger News, the world’s first digitall native news wire, and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) which celebrates the evolution of the Black Press in America, announced recently that Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) will keynote the first-ever TechConference 2021, sponsored by Hyundai.

“Tech companies that ‘crack the code’ on ultimately having true, inclusive decision making will win in the end,” Clarke told Axios in January. Clarke was recently appointed as Chair of the very powerful Homeland Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee. She will speak to virtual conference attendees on how the Congress is looking to create more opportunities for Black and Brown businesses across America.

 

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke

“We are thrilled to welcome Congresswoman Clarke as our keynote speaker, she has been such a leader for the Black community and a titan in the technology space and we are eager to learn from her wisdom and experience,” said Andre Johnson, Vice President of Distribution for Zenger news.

“African American business owners need to know more about the digital technologies that are driving America’s business, and about the technologies that will be key as we evolve through this pandemic,” said Dr. benjamin Chavis, CEO of the NNPA.

TECHCONFERENCE 2021 is presented in association with Digital Hollywood (DH). The DH conference platform will allow registerd attendeesto video chat in real-time with other guests while the conference is going on.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Latest News

Scrub ball to educate, recognize, and honor unspoken heroes in healthcare

NDG Staff - 0
A three-day hybrid event designed to educate, recognize, and honor unspoken employees in the healthcare industry will take place June 17-19, 2021 at the...
Read more
Latest News

A Question for Black Americans: Vaccine or body bag?

NDG Staff - 0
By John E. Warren Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Today there is a crisis in Black America that is greater than the Tuskegee experiment itself....
Read more
Latest News

Dallas Police plan candlelight vigil for slain officer

NDG Staff - 0
The Dallas Police Department has suffered another loss of an officer acting in the line of duty this week, and is panning a special...
Read more
Latest News

Dems fault Abbott, GOP leadership, over winter emergency response failures

NDG Staff - 0
The recent spate of freezing weather has caught Texas completely unprepared. The snow and ice is attacking utility infrastructure, and millions of Texans have...
Read more
Previous articleNDG book Review: A pair of books to shed light on identity issues
Next articleTwilight signaled a new day for Black education

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020