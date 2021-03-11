Plano Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Chris Biggerstaff has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute (FSEDI), a year-long leadership development program developed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and funded by a grant from Motorola Solutions Foundation. The goal of the program is to provide new and aspiring chiefs with the tools they need to have a successful and productive tenure.

Assistant Chief Biggerstaff, who currently oversees the Emergency Services Division of Plano Fire-Rescue, joined the fire service in 1991 with the Garland Fire Department and was hired by PFR in December 1992. He holds a Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership from Texas A&M Commerce and a Master’s in Leadership with an emphasis in Disaster Preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

The newest participants in the FSEDI will meet virtually using an online community resource until they are allowed in-person sessions.

