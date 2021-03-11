Dallas has two National Blue Ribbon School nominees

DISD Board of Trustees
District 6
Thanks to all for Celebrating Black History
Count me among those who celebrate Black history all year round. Thanks to all who helped us celebrate last month, especially the Dallas ISD Racial Equity Office, which sponsored the African American Read-in – a treasured event as always. A special shoutout also to the Carter High School Ensemble for singing at our recent Board of Trustees meeting in celebration of Black History Month, and to T.G. Terry Elementary School, for hosting a virtual Black History Month Program and so graciously inviting me to speak.
Thank you to the maintenance and facility workers who toiled around the clock to repair our schools damaged in the recent winter storm. You had our backs, as usual, and we are grateful.
It was great to be invited by teacher Angela Davis to participate in Read Across America at Maple Lawn Elementary School. Also participating were such notables as Dallas ISD Trustee Joe Carreon, State Board of Education member Aicha Davis, Former Dallas ISD Trustee Lew Blackburn, CBS 11 reporter Steve Pickett, Texas State Teachers Association Vice President Linda Estrada and President Ovidia Molina, and National Education Association Secretary/Treasurer Noel Candelaria. The students were excellent. Thank you, Maple Lawn.
Dallas ISD is a powerhouse school district in basketball and this postseason, like others in the past, proves it. Teams that are still alive in the playoffs this year include the Pinkston girls, Madison boys, Kimball boys and Carter boys. Dallas ISD schools have combined to win 26 state titles in boys basketball. Four schools have combined for 20 of those titles, along with 43 appearances at the state tournament.
Congratulations to David W. Carter’s Boys Varsity Basketball team, for defeating Anna High School, 91-41, to become the District 12-4A Region II Area Champions! Off to the next round vs. Pinkston.
Congratulations also to the Knights of Justin F. Kimball High School for their 69-63 win over the Frisco Wakeland. Keep it up, Knights!
Voices
In Dallas ISD, we believe every voice matters. Our district is one of diverse backgrounds, ideas and stories, and our perspectives help define us. Dallas ISD’s Communication Services is sharing these stories on “Voices”—a one-stop web page designed to highlight narratives that promote understanding, hope, unity, and equity throughout the district. Voices can be accessed at www.dallasisd.org/voices.
Dallas ISD is moving forward in creating Community Resource Centers for four target communities negatively impacted by disinvestment and racism that led to negative outcomes for students and families. The centers, in neighborhoods served by Lincoln, H. Grady Spruce, L.G. Pinkston and Franklin D. Roosevelt high schools, will be funded from the Bond 2020 construction plan approved by voters, and designed to remove barriers to student achievement.