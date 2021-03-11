Dallas has two National Blue Ribbon School nominees

By Joyce Foreman

DISD Board of Trustees

District 6

The Texas Education Agency has announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two of them are in Dallas ISD! The beautiful thing is that they are both in the southern sector of Dallas. In my Trustee District 6, I am proud to say that Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy was nominated, and in District 7, represented by Trustee Ben Mackey, Trinidad Garza Early College District is the nominee.

Initiated by the U.S. Department of Education in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that have high student achievement and/or where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Since the program’s founding, 9,000 schools across the nation have received this prestigious designation.

National award winners will be announced in September, following a rigorous application process. We’re rooting for our Dallas ISD schools.

Thanks to all for Celebrating Black History

Count me among those who celebrate Black history all year round. Thanks to all who helped us celebrate last month, especially the Dallas ISD Racial Equity Office, which sponsored the African American Read-in – a treasured event as always. A special shoutout also to the Carter High School Ensemble for singing at our recent Board of Trustees meeting in celebration of Black History Month, and to T.G. Terry Elementary School, for hosting a virtual Black History Month Program and so graciously inviting me to speak.

Help Through the Storm

Thank you to the maintenance and facility workers who toiled around the clock to repair our schools damaged in the recent winter storm. You had our backs, as usual, and we are grateful.

Read Across America

It was great to be invited by teacher Angela Davis to participate in Read Across America at Maple Lawn Elementary School. Also participating were such notables as Dallas ISD Trustee Joe Carreon, State Board of Education member Aicha Davis, Former Dallas ISD Trustee Lew Blackburn, CBS 11 reporter Steve Pickett, Texas State Teachers Association Vice President Linda Estrada and President Ovidia Molina, and National Education Association Secretary/Treasurer Noel Candelaria. The students were excellent. Thank you, Maple Lawn.

Sports Teams Thriving

Dallas ISD is a powerhouse school district in basketball and this postseason, like others in the past, proves it. Teams that are still alive in the playoffs this year include the Pinkston girls, Madison boys, Kimball boys and Carter boys. Dallas ISD schools have combined to win 26 state titles in boys basketball. Four schools have combined for 20 of those titles, along with 43 appearances at the state tournament.

Congratulations to David W. Carter’s Boys Varsity Basketball team, for defeating Anna High School, 91-41, to become the District 12-4A Region II Area Champions! Off to the next round vs. Pinkston.

Congratulations also to the Knights of Justin F. Kimball High School for their 69-63 win over the Frisco Wakeland. Keep it up, Knights!

In district news …

Voices

In Dallas ISD, we believe every voice matters. Our district is one of diverse backgrounds, ideas and stories, and our perspectives help define us. Dallas ISD's Communication Services is sharing these stories on "Voices"—a one-stop web page designed to highlight narratives that promote understanding, hope, unity, and equity throughout the district. Voices can be accessed at www.dallasisd.org/voices

Community Resource Centers

Dallas ISD is moving forward in creating Community Resource Centers for four target communities negatively impacted by disinvestment and racism that led to negative outcomes for students and families. The centers, in neighborhoods served by Lincoln, H. Grady Spruce, L.G. Pinkston and Franklin D. Roosevelt high schools, will be funded from the Bond 2020 construction plan approved by voters, and designed to remove barriers to student achievement.