Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration March & Festival slated in Fair Park

This event includes a three ½ mile march and festival. The march starts at the “William Blair Jr. Park” and ends inside of the Dallas Fair Park. The festival will include exclusive museum exhibits, concerts, contest and a variety of other activities.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It centers around the emancipation anniversary of enslaved black people in Texas. It is, at this period in American history that we seek unification and inclusiveness of all mankind.

The event will beheld on Saturday June 19, 2021.

The goal is to celebrate the effective end of slavery in Texas. On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas, to announce to over 250,000 enslaved people that they were free. The “Emancipation Proclamation, had been written by president Abraham Lincoln two-and-a-half years earlier but the word had not reached Texas.

The Blair Foundation along with many other community leaders and partners wish to utilize this holiday to celebrate freedom of all mankind in the spirit of unity, diversity and inclusiveness.

The March will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This much anticipated event is expected to host over forty thousand attendees and twelve hundred participants. Admission to all events is free of charge. The March & Festival will be begin at 10:00am. The March route will start at the “William Blair Jr. Park” (WBJP).

The fairground exhibits will run from 1-8 p.m. Once in the Fair Grounds: There will be the Negro Baseball League Historical Exhibit Sponsored by Texas Rangers Baseball), Dallas Historical Society museum, Vendors Village (Sponsored by LULAC / Domingo Garcia) LLC), Picnic Area, Car (Custom / Classic), Bikes, Horse Dancing Contest, Concerts by Local Music Artist, Food Trucks and Domino and Card Tournaments.

A special concert will be held from 8-11 p.m. It will have the award-winning, Grammy-nominated vocalist “Lyfe Jennings” in Concert (sponsored by Dallas Summer Musicals).

The 21st Annual William / Jordan Blair Memorial Charity Juneteenth Golf Classic will also be held on that day, sponsored by Verity Mortgage.

The Blair Foundation (TBF) is a solid entity which was founded September 2020 in the shadow of Mr. William Blair, Jr’s “Elite News.” The Blair Foundation holds steadfast to Mr. Blair’s legacy of philanthropic principles, integrity, and compassion. The Blair Foundation is committed to a serving as a voice of the community as well as an economic resource to citizens in need. The overall goal of TBF is to support communities to alleviate poverty, suffering, and injustice.

All but three states in the United States have declared “Juneteenth” an official holiday.

Both the Blair Foundation and the Elite News, stand as beacons of hope, peace, love with the common of unity, equality, and prosperity for all.

The Elite News (EN) a community publication, founded by Mr. William Blair Jr. over 70 years ago in Dallas, Texas. The EN has been and still is a cornerstone and integral part of the Dallas Black community. The EN has three basic moto’s “Telling it like it is,” “Devoted to the truth and nothing but the truth,” and “The official voice of the church and community.”

The late and highly esteemed William Blair, Jr. leaves a rich legacy. Mr. Blair attended Prairie View A&M in 1939-41. After his Prairie View days, he joined the U.S Army in 1945. Blair earned the rank of sergeant, while serving in World War II.

Mr. Blair holds the distinguished honor of being one of two Dallas sites to ever play in baseball’s “Negro League”. Playing with the Detroit Stars, Cincinnati Clowns, and the Birmingham Black Barons, he played the position of pitcher from 1946 to 1951.

All local and national COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.