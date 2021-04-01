By Glenn Sircy

Center for Information

Warfare Training

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IS1) Philip Burrow was named the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) 2020 Sailor of the Year, March 19.

“I’m honored to announce that IS1 (IW/EXW/SW/AW) Philip A. Burrow was selected as CIWT Headquarters Sailor of the Year for 2020,” wrote Capt. Marc Ratkus. “Selecting only one to represent the headquarters is an extremely challenging process, as each nominee clearly exceeded every expectation in personal and professional execution of assigned duties in support of our vital mission. IS1 Burrow will now move on to compete at the Domain level in the upcoming weeks. Well Done Shipmate!”

An Arlington, Texas native, Burrow has served in the Navy for nearly 13 years and stationed at CIWT onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station for close to two years.

Other assignments include two tours at Navy and Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), U.S. 3rd Fleet and Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School.

As a CIWT intelligence specialist rating training manager, he is responsible for the oversight of 23 enlisted and four officer course supervisors in the analysis, revision, and development of 27 information warfare courses, training over 4,000 Sailors during this period.

He was also selected by CIWT’s N72 training leadership to manage the project to update the Intelligence Specialist (IS) Rate Training Manual (RTM)–an update that was the most significant effort given to the IS RTM in over 10 years.

Additionally, he serves as the CIWT assistant domain master training specialist coordinator, CIWT MTS coordinator, assistant command fitness leader, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate.

“Our CIWT Sailors truly are the best of the best, and Petty Officer Burrow is a superb example of the outstanding Sailors serving in today’s Navy,” said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. “His dedicated efforts are indicative of today’s Navy team of world-class enlisted leaders molding fleet-ready Sailors for the Navy the nation needs.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Burrow and other CIWT Sailors and staff serve as a key part of the information warfare community in its mission to gain a deep understanding of the inner workings of adversaries and developing unmatched knowledge of the battlespace during peace and wartime.

“Our job as training managers provide impactful and relevant curriculum to new accession, fleet returnee and cross-rating Sailors across our “A”, “C”, “F” and “T” schools,” said Burrow. “Currently, we are preparing to develop new curriculum for the Senior Enlisted Maritime Intelligence Analyst Course. I enjoy visiting the schoolhouses and interacting with the instructors and students. It’s the perfect way to see firsthand the effects the work that is completed at CIWT has across the information warfare domain.”

These Sailors and staff have a tremendous responsibility in creating warfighting options for fleet commanders and advising decision makers at all levels as they serve worldwide aboard ships, submarines and aircraft and from the National Security Agency to the Pentagon.

“IS1 is one of the most extraordinary, dynamic, and highly-capable intelligence leaders I have had the privilege of working with throughout career,” shared Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Rob Morris, Burrow’s leading chief petty officer.

“His pioneering efforts drove the training of an entire enlisted rating and intelligence officers. IS1 Burrow’s commitment to leading, mentoring, and driving the future of Sailors is unmatched, and he exemplifies the meaning of an intelligence professional and sustained superior performer.”

With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.