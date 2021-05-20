District 6 Teachers and Principals Shine!

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD District 6

I am proud to say we have outstanding teachers and principals in District 6, who deserve our thanks and praise for the work they do every day. I’d like to spread a little of that praise their way.

First, congratulations to Ms. Seneca Denman of Boude Storey Middle School, who was recently named Dallas ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year – one of three teachers chosen in their grade-level categories for Teacher of the Year.

A social studies teacher, Ms. Denman is department chair at Boude Storey and a campus role model for her peers. Her classes consistently earn double-digit gains on local and state assessments. Ms. Denman is a distinguished teacher who is dedicated to the middle grades, and her greatest joy is seeing former students all grown up and leading successful lives.

District 6 also boasts two nominees for Principal of the Year. They are Principal Stephanie McCloud of Umphrey Lee Elementary and Principal Kimberly Richardson of Marsalis STEAM Academy. Dallas ISD principals are now voting on who they think should win the award in each of three categories: elementary, secondary, and choice/magnet nominees. Good luck to you both!

Dallas ISD is excited to welcome students back to campus

With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, district leaders are confident every school can safely open to students when classes start again in August.

Safety will remain the top priority when students return next year, and every campus will continue following the CDC-recommended cleaning and safety protocols to keep everyone healthy.

Robotics championships, here we come!

Barbara Jordan Elementary in District 6 is one of 13 Dallas ISD schools advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship taking place from May 24-29. The teams will compete virtually from their school and use video cameras to capture the action as well as communicate with teams from all over the world. We wish them all the best!

Bond 2020 website highlights first round of projects

The first projects of the $3.5B Bond 2020 package approved by voters in November are detailed on the new Bond 2020 website. The projects include 13 proposed replacement schools, new furniture for all district schools, wrought iron fencing for secondary schools and installation of turf on district football fields. Read all the details at https://www.dallasisd.org/bond2020.