South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. hosts 57th annual V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards event

The national award-winning South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club will host its 57th Annual V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Program on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12-noon.

It will be a virtual affair that’s free and open to the public. Go to Eventbrite.com and register for access to the Club’s signature event.

Almost six decades ago, one of the South Dallas Club charter members, Mrs. V. Alyce Foster, was tasked with introducing ways of financing Club projects and scholarship funds.

She chaired the Budget and Finance Committee and they “carried the idea of a Trailblazer Awards [event] to the Club for approval.”

(Courtesy photo)

Now, 57 years later, Club President Dr. Lindy M. Perkins, the 2021 Trailblazer Committee, and all the distinguished Club members have poured their time, finances and energy into months of planning to ensure that this year’s virtual Trailblazer Awards Program is a memorable occasion.

The theme is “Continuing A Legacy of Strength, Courage and Dignity” and the Honorable Willie Lewis Brown, Jr., the former mayor of San Francisco, California is the speaker.
For more information, go to the South Dallas Club website: southdallasbpwc.org.

