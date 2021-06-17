The School Year Is Almost a Wrap!

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

It’s been a year for the books, as they say, and Dallas ISD’s students have shown that they can face challenges with grace and come out better on the other side.

As we close this school year, join me in saluting a graduating senior who is both an athlete and a scholar. Walter Taylor III is class valedictorian at Carter High School and the recipient of a $230,000 full scholarship to Texas Christian University. In addition, Walter was a basketball team captain at Carter and was recognized as a First Team All-District player.

This young man, who will be graduating with both an associate degree and a diploma, plans to study graphic design. Best wishes to you, Walter, and to the entire Class of 2021!

Seniors Walking the Stage This Year

Graduations are live and in person this year, and families can celebrate together as their seniors walk the stage. For a full list of ceremony times and locations, visit www.dallasisd.org/graduations.

Tech Devices for the Summer

When they go home for the summer, Dallas ISD students who are returning next year will be able to keep the technology devices they’ve been using during the school year.

Graduating seniors and students withdrawing from Dallas ISD must return their devices to their school by June 18 or, if they are participating in a summer program, by July 1.

Using these devices, students will be able to stay engaged and participate in the district’s fun summer opportunities. These activities will allow students to reconnect with their friends, engage in interactive tasks, accelerate learning, and improve their social and emotional well-being. Options for in-person, virtual and hybrid learning will be available to meet our families’ needs.

Tech Support Available

Summer tech support available. Dallas ISD will continue offering technical support to parents & students throughout the summer. Please contact the IT Service Desk at 972-925-5630 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email ITServiceDesk@Dallasisd.org.

Summer learning

Visit www.dallasisd.org/summerlearning to see a list of FREE summer offerings available for students of all ages. Engage your student in fun and experiential summer learning!

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer

Because Dallas ISD offers free meals to all its students, ALL families are eligible to receive the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), a one-time benefit provided by the State of Texas for eligible families to buy food.

For more information about eligibility, applying and getting your P-EBT benefits, visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt, or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central time.

Curbside Meals

Starting June 23, the Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services team will begin free curbside meal distribution each Wednesday through the end of July from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The list of locations is available at www.dallasisd.org/fcns.

Masks Are Still Encouraged

Dallas ISD is excited to welcome all students back to face-to-face learning next school year! To comply with recent state guidelines, as of June 5, Dallas ISD is no longer requiring staff, students and visitors to wear masks. However, the district will continue to highly encourage the use of masks on buses and in all schools and facilities as an added measure of safety for all.

Safety will remain the top priority, and every campus will continue following the CDC-recommended cleaning and safety protocols to keep everyone healthy.