Jesus: Prince and Savior

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

Him, God has exalted to His right hand to be Prince and Savior, to give repentance to Israel and forgiveness of sins.

– Acts 5:31.

After being released from prison, Peter told the Jewish leaders that Jesus was the Prince of salvation and the Savior of Israel.

Peter understood his audience—the Jewish leaders—who were still looking for the Messiah. They had rejected Jesus. So Peter called Jesus Prince.

A prince is one scheduled to be king but who is not yet ruling on the throne. That’s a true picture of Jesus. He is not yet ruling on the throne of Israel.

When Jesus returns to Earth in power and glory, He will be called King of kings, and He will rule on David’s throne.

When Jesus first came to Earth, He offered a kingdom of inward peace and righteousness. Jesus knew that the way to influence nations was to rule the hearts of individuals. Is Jesus your King?

Jesus is my King, and He rule my heart. I know that one day He will rule the outward affairs of all people.

“Savior” is the second title used by Peter to describe Jesus. By calling Jesus Savior, Peter was pointing the Jewish leaders back to the accomplishments of the Cross.

In His death, Jesus became the Savior of the world (John 4:42). So in this quick description of Jesus, Peter gives the Jewish leaders both a backward and a forward look.

In the past, Jesus was Savior; in the future, Jesus the Prince will become the King of Israel.

Praise God for past salvation, and worship Him as the coming King of all kings.

God very Word tells us that He has given us divine power to live our life as He wants us to . . .

His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and goodness.

Through these He has given us His very great and precious promises, so that through them we may participate in the divine nature and escape the corruption in the world caused by evil desire. ​2 Peter 1:3-4