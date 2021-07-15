Dallas Startup Week features third annual Women Of Innovation Summit

Women now own 36% of small businesses, and The DEC Network is continuing its history of supporting female business owners by hosting the third annual Women of Innovation summit, sponsored by Thomson Reuters. The event will take place on Aug. 4 at Southern Methodist University’s McFarlin Auditorium during Dallas Startup Week, powered by Capital One.

“In 2020, women entrepreneurs had to pull up their proverbial bootstraps every hour to keep up with the challenges,” said Women of Innovation lead organizer Tracey Altman, principal of Altman Consulting. “Women of Innovation ’21 is a celebration of women who keep going, who pivoted, who tried new things, who made mistakes, and who stood together to move forward.”

Women are encouraged to bring their whole work teams and even friends to the event to make the most of this exciting day of growth and development.

Keynote speakers for the event include three amazing women with strong ties to Texas entrepreneurial ventures: Sarah Shadonix, founder and CEO of Scout & Cellar; Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew, vice president of community affairs and strategic alliances at the State Fair of Texas; and Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group.

The daylong event also includes three panel discussions:

• A fashion panel featuring entrepreneurs from Berkley Clothing, Mustard Seed Jewelry and Allie + Bess

• A restaurant panel featuring Chef Uno Immanivong of Uno Brands, Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Chicken Shak, and Amber Fletcher, co-owner of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs

• A panel discussion on diversity and inclusion.

Registration for the free day of networking, learning and mentoring is now open at DallasStartupWeek.com. Download The DEC Network app in the App Store or Google Play for the most interactive experience at the event and for up-to-the-minute information on DSW sessions and schedules.

Dallas Startup Week is a five-day celebration of entrepreneurship that features more than a hundred sessions in 19 tracks and three summits, including Women of Innovation, Disrupt Dallas and Corporate Startup Innovation. DSW also features an Official Launch Party, a community celebration for all attendees to join and help kick off the event, and Startup Alley, where local small business owners can showcase their businesses in an expo hall format.

The Women of Innovation daylong summit will be held at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium (6405 Boaz Lane, Dallas, TX) on Aug. 4, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event is free, and more information can be found at DallasStartupWeek.com