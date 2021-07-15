The Holy Spirit: The Anointing

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

But the anointing which you have received from Him abides in you, and you do not need that anyone teach you; but as the same anointing teaches you concerning all things, and is true, and is not a lie, and just as it has taught you, you will abide in Him.

– 1 John 2:27

The Holy Spirit is the Anointing who comes to give you spiritual insight. When you don’t understand a Scripture, let Him anoint your spiritual eyes to see what the passage says.

When you don’t know where to go, let Him anoint your understanding so that you can choose the right paths.

When you can’t see Jesus working in your life, let Him anoint your spiritual perception.

Remember, Jesus promised that the Holy Spirit would come to help believers glorify the Son (John 16:14). Let the Holy Spirit magnify Jesus in your life today.

Tell the Holy Spirit, that you want to glorify Jesus. Ask Him to anoint you with His presence so that you can see the work of Jesus in your life and glorify Him with your praise. Tell Him that you need His anointing today.

The Holy Spirit is the Anointing who comes to enlighten the Scriptures in your heart. But He doesn’t work in a vacuum. You must read and memorize the Bible.

You must study the Bible, comparing Scripture to Scripture. You must use commentaries and dictionaries.

You must give time meditating on the Word of God. Then you must ask for Him to help you understand spiritual things.

When you seek enlightenment from the Holy Spirit, you are asking for the Anointing of the Holy Spirit. He will come shine light on your darkened understanding.

Ask the Holy Spirit, to come shine His light in your mind. Ask for help to see everything He want you to know, and for help to do all He want you to accomplish. Ask for His anointing to know the Scripture.