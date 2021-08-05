‘Hydrate the Hood’ slated for Aug. 7 in memory of slain Dallas rapper Dro Guapo

A group of local residents is looking to bring some positive from a very negative memory in Dallas.

In May 2020, local rap artist Dro Guapo (Rajai Ramaud Robinson) was killed by gunfire. The loss put to an early end the career of an artist still blooming in his craft. Since his passing, the Dro Guapo Project was born to be a positive force in the community as well as raise awareness and combat gun violence.

On Aug. 7, the Duo Guapo Project will be hosting its second “Hydrate the Hood” event at Meadow Stone Park (2700 Meadow Stone Lane in Dallas).

There will be water and juice passed out, as well as light refreshments.

The event will also feature a performance by Cameron Davis of Big Ball Entertainment.

In addition to the entertainment, the organization will be passing out literature and trying to educate the public about the dangers of gun violence and steering youth in another direction. Katrina Chaney, a volunteer with the Dro Guapo Project, said the organization seeks to create a community center where youth can indulge their interest in music and art; offering an alternative to being out on the street.

More information can be found by looking up the Duo Guapo Project on Facebook.