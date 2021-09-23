Off to a Great New School Year, Well Supplied

Welcome back to a new school year, everyone! It always warms my heart when community organizations step up to support our kids, either through their labor or material generosity. One recent example of this is the backpack and supplies giveaway at David W. Carter High School, sponsored by the Theta Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. Thank you, Sigmas and Gregory Chapman. Your support is always appreciated!

Welcome, New Principals

As we kick off this new school year, I’d like to recognize three new principals in District 6. They are Troy Tyson at Carter High School, Natalie Crittendon at Adele Turner Elementary School and Tiffiny Green at Mark Twain Elementary. Welcome! I look forward to working with each of you to serve our kids.

District 6 Teachers Awarded Junior League Grants

Many thanks to the Junior League of Dallas, and congratulations to the following District 6 educators who received grants for innovative teaching:

For almost three decades, the Junior League of Dallas’ Grants for Innovative Teaching project has funded dream projects for district educators to provide interesting and unique learning experiences for students. This year, 41 teachers received grants to cover the cost of dozens of projects – for a total of $86,800 in grants. Congratulations, teachers!

Safety first when it comes to COVID-19

I was proud to vote with my fellow trustees to stand up for local control when it comes to masking. As our board president said, we’ve got to do what’s right. Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced last month that, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property. Our children are precious and we must protect them.

Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman joins volunteers during the recent school supply giveaway.