Full entertainment lineup slated for 11th annual Festival at the Switchyard

The City of Carrollton is excited to announce the full entertainment lineup for the free 11th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).

The lineup will bring a varied collection of musical talent and family fun to the Downtown Square. Artists include headliner rock band Blue October with opener alt-rock band Dishwalla, along with upbeat soul band Tomar at the FCs, Heart tribute Even It Up, Latin-inspired band Canta Rhythm and Brass; Garth Brooks tribute Shameless; Chicago Tribute Authority; and JPGR: A Beatles Tribute.

The City’s award-winning Festival at the Switchyard will be held on the streets of Historic Downtown Carrollton, located between President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) and LBJ Freeway, just east of IH-35E on the south side of Belt Line Road and steps away from the Downtown Carrollton Station on the DART Green Line. Festival goers are highly encouraged to park at the North Carrollton/Frankford Station or the Trinity Mills Station and ride the DART to the Festival site, as parking is extremely limited.

In addition to the exciting free concerts and live children’s entertainment, attendees will be able to grab a bite to eat from a variety of food vendors and unique Downtown restaurants, as well as browse Festival booths and the eclectic shops surrounding the Downtown Square.

The event also offers a beer garden, free rides and games, free face painting, free balloon and spin art, free caricature drawings, free arts and crafts, and a free photo booth. The face painting, balloon artists, and spin art booths close at 6 p.m.; and the rides and games close at 7 p.m.

Festival sponsors to date include 3 Nations Brewing Company, 97.1 The Eagle, AmerisourceBergen, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, DART, Four Corners Brewing Company, iHeartRadio, MAKE Music and Creative Arts, Olympus Properties, Republic Services, Resort Vacations Inc., Sam Pack Five Star Chevrolet and Ford Carrollton, Switchyard Apartments, The Dallas Morning News, and Western Extrusions. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event, which hosted more than 30,000 patrons in 2019. Visit carrolltonfestival.com/sponsors or email festival@cityofcarrollton.com for more information about the various Festival sponsorship packages available.

Volunteer opportunities are available for this year’s Festival. For more details about the volunteer process and guidelines, view this year’s volunteer application.

For more information about the Festival at the Switchyard and the variety of artists performing at this year’s event, as well as to listen to music samples, visit carrolltonfestival.com. For the latest updates, stay connected with the Festival on social media at facebook.com/carrolltonfestival and twitter.com/carrolltonfest.