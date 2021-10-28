Jacksonville’s Stay Well event illustrates how a strong community effort can help end the pandemic

We should be aware of how COVID-19 is adversely affecting our Black communities. The reach of the virus across Jacksonville, Florida, has hit the 20-month mark. But there’s some good news! A strong effort in our community is part of an initiative aimed to help us put an end to the pandemic.

A city-wide program was in full effect during a recent, free health fair and COVID-19 vaccination event at the Clanzel Brown Community Center. It was a great time to cheer on the community and encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated in our fight against the virus.

The health fair was a big success with more than 500 people in attendance. It featured trusted Black doctors and other trusted Black voices who informed members of the community about the latest COVID-19 news, answered their questions, and encouraged them to get vaccinated.

The Gamma Rho Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority helped organize the event. Agape Family Health Center was on hand to vaccinate more than 60 Jacksonville-area residents with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and more than 30 women had mammograms. Feeding Northeast Florida was also on hand to give away meat, vegetables, and dry goods to help address the need for healthy food in our Black communities during COVID-19.

Although the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined in Jacksonville, the city has been a COVID-19 hot zone with one of the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in the state of Florida and across the United States. The Duval County Health Department has recently reported that more than 3,000 county residents have died from the virus since the pandemic officially began in March 2020.

This important community stay well event is part of an ongoing effort at Clanzel Brown Community Center that will be instrumental in helping our communities of color get the pandemic under control. Let’s continue to chip away at high COVID-19 transmission rates and vaccine hesitancy. Let’s get the fresh and healthy food you need and get more shots into your arm so we can all get to the other side of the pandemic.

You can listen to some of the Black voices from the event by clicking on the link Jacksonville Health Fair/vaccination event.

The Clanzel Brown Community Center is located at 4575 Moncrief Road in Jacksonville. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and open to the public seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please check out their Facebook Page.