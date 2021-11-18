How’s Your Joy Quotient?

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength”

(Nehemiah 8:10).

One of the overriding evidences that someone has a genuine relationship with our living Savior is their consistent attitude of joy and outlook on life.

A follower of Jesus should not be a person who always looks at life as if the glass is half empty. Instead, we should be the most positive people on earth. We should see opportunity in the midst of challenges.

The light that resides in you should be like the beam of a lighthouse to a ship that is seeking direction. Our lives should have the fragrance of Christ. People should be attracted to our lives just as the bee is attracted to the nectar in the colorful flower.

The apostle Paul understood this when he said, “But thanks be to God, who always leads us in triumphal procession in Christ and through us spreads everywhere the fragrance of the knowledge of him.

“For we are to God the aroma of Christ among those who are being saved and those who are perishing. To the one we are the smell of death; to the other, the fragrance of life”

(2 Corinthians 2:14-16).

I must admit I’ve been with some believers whose attitude toward life is more like a porcupine. It’s painful to get too close to them because of their negative and poisonous view of life that criticizes the world around them.

No matter what circumstance you may find yourself in, the joy of the Lord must be your strength. Paul learned this truth even in the midst of his adversities.

“I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do everything through him who gives me strength.”

(Philemon 4:12-13).

How would others describe your joy quotient? On a scale of 1 to 10, where would they rank you? Today, make a commitment to greet every circumstance knowing that the joy of the Lord is your strength.

Tell God that it is so hot and dry in your little part of this world. Then in other places, they’ve had floods and too much rain recently.

Pray that God will balance out the weather, that a soft and steady rain would fall to water the dry earth and that the sun and refreshing breezes would blow across the flooded areas to dry up the excess water.

Pray for God’s protection from the elements and His provision for every need.

Pray for souls that are dry and desolate, that God’s Spirit will nudge at their heart’s door and will fill them with hope and blessed assurance through the Savior, giving new life.

Pray for souls that are full of God’s Spirit and living in His Word and His will, that they will share that life and abundance with those around them, and continue to seek His will and His presence.

Thank God, for all He does and all that He has done with love in the name of precious Jesus.