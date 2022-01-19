Friday, January 21, 2022

Pelindaba Lavender Dallas holds Grand Opening event

Pelindaba Lavender Dallas is located at Galleria Dallas, a premier destination for shopping, dining, culture, and entertainment, and recently held their Grand Opening celebration.
The unique all-lavender retail experience is available here, offering a wide array of lavender-based products for personal care, home use, kitchen and even therapy products.
Pelindaba Lavender Dallas is laocated at 13350 Dallas Parkway and the phone number is (214) 613-6619.

(Courtesy photo by Dewayne Gibson)

