Collin Corporate College partners with TEDxPlano to offer four-part series on innovation

Collin Corporate College is partnering with TEDxPlano to offer a four-part series on innovation. The first two sessions are scheduled for February.

The first session will be about transforming health care culture with speaker Adriane Vazquez, director of patient experience with Texas Health Frisco.

She will discuss the innovative approach to reimaging the patient and patient support network experience inside a health care setting. This free event will be held on Feb. 8 from 6-7 p.m.

The second session will be about transforming the education experience with speaker Dr. Kenyatta Lovett, managing director of higher education within the Communities Foundation of Texas’ Educate Texas initiative.

He will discuss the innovation of several initiatives he managed for the Governor of Tennessee that drove degree and credential completion. He will also discuss his work with the Communities Foundation of Texas and how he hopes to accomplish similar results in Texas.

This free event will be held on Feb. 22 from 6-7 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Collin College Courtyard Center, 4800 Preston Park Blvd, Suite 424, Plano.

To register for these events, please visit www.collincorporatecollege.com/tedx/. The remaining two sessions are scheduled for May.

TEDxPlano is an annual event celebrating the innovation, creativity, and inspiration found within the North Texas region. Since 2014, TEDxPlano has been organized by a group of idea-lovers who bring people together, focused on sharing ideas with the potential to transform our community. The culturally diverse audience of TEDxPlano are learners, scientists, innovators, explorers, activists, visionaries, students and the intellectually curious. TEDxPlano hosts an annual main stage event with local speakers and year-round TEDxPlano Salons focused on specific topics of interest. For more information, visit www.tedxplano.org.

Collin Corporate College partners with area chambers and local businesses to offer quality resources for corporate leaders in the community to further develop and grow their teams. Its monthly webinars feature leading experts who cover topics relevant to today’s business climate. For more information, visit www.collin.edu/corporatecollege or call 972.599.3110.

Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.