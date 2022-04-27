Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children honors news anchor Cynthia Izaguirre

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will honor WFAA-TV news anchor and Wednesday’s Child host Cynthia Izaguirre with the 2022 Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award.

The award will be presented at the Cherish the Children luncheon, hosted by Dallas CASA’s Children’s Council, at noon Friday, May 6 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Dallas CASA recruits, trains and supervises community members to be volunteer advocates court-appointed to child victims of abuse and neglect living in the protective care of the state. All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the children served by Dallas CASA.

As a WFAA-TV anchor and reporter, Izaguirre has long used her public platform to advocate for the needs of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in foster care. The Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding contributions to helping children who have been removed from unsafe homes. Mrs. Hunt inspired the award through her legacy of dedication to the most vulnerable in the Dallas community.

“Through her work and her life, Cynthia shines a light on the need every child has for a forever home where they will be loved and cared for,” said Kathleen M. LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “It’s easy to think of children in foster care as the sum of their difficult circumstances. Cynthia instead focuses on children’s promises, their dreams and their abundant and unique worth. Her Wednesday’s Child segment reminds us each week of our common desire to be loved and accepted and to belong.”

Each broadcast segment of Wednesday’s Child features a child or sibling group available for adoption. Izaguirre tells the child’s story and shares what makes them unique and what they want in a forever family. She personally produces and anchors each segment, which ends with how to contact Child Protective Services if a viewer is interested in adoption.

“Cynthia is so radiant and something of a kid at heart herself, so children gravitate to her during filming,” said LaQueena Warren, foster and adoption recruitment supervisor for the Department of Family and Protective Services. “She knows in her heart that all these children want is to have parents and normalcy, something most of us take for granted. She allows the children to shine.”

At the luncheon, Izaguirre and Dallas CASA Board Chair Cynt Marshall will engage in an interview for the audience. Marshall, who is CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, and Izaguirre will discuss their personal stories of fostering and adopting.

“Cynthia brings vulnerable children into our homes and hearts through television and makes the children real to us,” LaValle said. “Her dedication to the needs of children in foster care aligns completely with Dallas CASA’s mission.”

The luncheon will feature a silent auction with hand-painted and personalized children’s chairs and furniture as well as items such as sports tickets, a spa package and a jazz concert. A VIP reception for sponsors precedes the event. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Young Strings will also perform at the opening reception.

Luncheon co-chairs are Beth Cholerton and Hannah May, both longtime members and former presidents of the Dallas CASA Children’s Council.