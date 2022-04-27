The history of ‘Soul Patrol’ and its Juneteenth plans

Soul Patrol started as a result of several African American cyclists coming together on Saturday mornings to ride and fellowship together.

During the rides, a compact speaker would be placed on one of the bikes for the cyclists to jam to old school R&B.

It wasn’t long before we decided we should design a cycling jersey for our group of cyclists, but first we needed a name.

In 2018, one of the cyclists in the group came up with the name Soul Patrol since we patrolled the bike routes in Frisco, as well as the north Texas area, while listening to old school R&B music.

We also created a Facebook site which enabled us to provide a platform for others to share valuable information about the sport, thus transforming Soul Patrol into a community of cyclists who are committed to educating, motivating, and collaborating with members of various cycling groups.

We learned through our social platform that many cyclists are interested in learning more about the sport as well as improving their health.

In the spring of 2020, during the pandemic, one of the Soul Patrol’s cyclists decided to send out a message on social media inviting cyclists to “social distance” together while cycling together and almost one hundred cyclists came out to ride together. In 2021, Soul Patrol organized our first official Juneteenth celebration ride in Frisco, TX and almost two hundred cyclists were in attendance.

This year, Soul Patrol is hosting another Juneteenth cycling rally on June 18, 2022, in Frisco, Texas from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cyclists will convene at Life Changing Faith Church located on 7185 Main Street, Frisco, TX.

Four routes have been created to allow cyclists of all skill levels an opportunity to challenge themselves while enjoying a nice ride followed by fellowshipping and viewing vendors’ merchandise.

Participants are registering for the event via the Soul Patrol’s website and the funds collected will provide scholarships to impact high school seniors in the Collin County area.

For more information go the website: SoulPatrol.club