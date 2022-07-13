Akron police release bodycam video of shooting of Black DoorDash driver

By Stacy Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Authorities on Sunday released disturbing bodycam footage of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black DoorDash delivery driver with no criminal record shot dozens of times by Akron Police Officers.

The lawyer for the 25-year-old’s family called it an execution, telling media members that police fired 90 shots, hitting the young man “60 to 80 times.”

As the video rolls, several officers are seen approaching Walker’s vehicle with their guns drawn. Police Chief Stephen Mylett claimed Walker had a ski mask on and reached toward his waist during a foot chase and turned toward pursuing police officers.

He claimed that’s when officers opened fire. Mylett said a weapon was found in Walker’s car, but it wasn’t clear if it was discharged.

He admitted that Walker didn’t exit the car with a gun.

While handcuffed and bleeding profusely from his wounds, Mylett claimed officers attempted to provide lifesaving help for Walker.

The eight officers directly involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave.

“It was difficult to watch, and shocking,” Mylett stated. “I’m not going to pass judgment.:

The chief and Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan commended Walker’s family for calling for peaceful demonstrations.

“The video is heartbreaking, it’s hard to take in,” Horrigan said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI field office in Akron issued joint statements noting that they were “closely monitoring and reviewing the circumstances.”

“The FBI continues to coordinate with state and local partners to provide resources and specialized skills,” officials wrote in the statement. “If the evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action.”

In attempt to quell tensions, Horrigan announced the cancelation of Akron’s Fourth of July Festival.

Walker’s family attorney Bobby DiCello called for a federal investigation.

“The video is brutal,” DiCello asserted. “It’s going to stir up some passion. It’s going to make people uneasy.”