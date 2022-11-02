Rotary and City of Plano to honor our nation’s veterans and first responders

As a field of flags appears this week at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point in Plano, the Rotary Club of Plano East along with the City of Plano will demonstrate their gratitude for those who have served our nation and communities. Community members are invited out to watch as the park is transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue. Each of the 1,111 full sized American flags tells the story of heroes whose lives were devoted in service to others, some making the ultimate sacrifice. Stories are submitted by members of the community to honor friends and loved ones.

“The Plano Flags of Honor manifests itself as something we can see and touch when we remember those who have served our nation and our communities,” Rotarian Ean Sullivan, Marine Corps. Captain, said.

This North Texas community event, now in its 6th year, will be held at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point in Plano, Texas, Nov 5-12. Flags will be installed on November 4th. Visitors to the field ask why 1,111 flags. Plano Flags of Honor Co-Chair explained that “In recognition of Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, there will be 1,111 American flags flying in the field. The Armistice treaty, which indicated the conclusion of WWI was signed at the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month.” This year, the program will also showcase the City of Plano’s first responders with a Safety Fair and Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, November 5th.

“The Plano Flags of Honor unites the community with those who serve and are devoted in service to others,” Lisa Bloomer said. “It gives us a ‘time out’ to pause our busy lives and reflect on our past and present heroes who keep us safe and our country’s ideals strong.”

Many additional programs are held throughout this week-long event, including remarkable musical performances by P.I.S.D. Elementary Students, Plano Civic Chorus, Plano Community Band, Salvation Army Band, and the Ladies Liberty Show Troup.

The Collin County Veterans Coalition and Plano East Rotary Club will both hold their luncheons at the park. There will be a Marine Corps Birthday Celebration and cake cutting, a Stars and Stripes Car Show, Plano East JROTC Drill exhibition, and a very moving Congressional Medal Presentation by Congressman Pat Fallon. Uplifting Adventures will be offering tethered hot air balloon rides to see the flags from the sky and is coordinating a patriotic balloon glow (weather permitting). Visitors can write Notes to a Hero that will be delivered to Veterans and first responders. We close out the week with the Boy Scouts providing a flag retirement ceremony.

To learn more about the Plano Flags of Honor and all the events Rotary Club of Plano East Rotary has planned and to our honor veterans and first responders, go online to www.planoflagsofhonor.com.

Rotary is 1.2 million passionate individuals in 35,000+ clubs worldwide. We are both an international organization and a local community leader. Together we lead change in our own backyards and across the world. The Rotary District of North Texas has 62 clubs and over 2,300 members serving their communities right here in North Texas.