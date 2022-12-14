Allred named Chief Deputy Whip as part of the new House Democratic Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) was named Chief Deputy Whip by Assistant Speaker and incoming Democratic Whip Congresswoman Katherine Clark (MA-05).

“I am so honored to be named Chief Deputy Whip and join this historic House Democratic leadership team as we work to build on the progress we’ve made working with President Biden over the last two years,” said Congressman Allred.

“As a current member of House leadership and former Freshman Class president, I know that in order to succeed, we have to listen to each other and work together. I look forward to doing just that and working directly with Whip Clark, and my colleagues across our Democratic Caucus to pass legislation that will lower costs, create jobs and move our country forward.”

Congresswoman Clark commented that Congressman Allred has proven to be a leader in the short time that he’s served in Congress and has demonstrated an ability to bring folks together from across our Caucus to deliver results. “I am glad he is joining our historic team and will continue to bring his experience representing Texas to House Democratic leadership.”

Chief Deputy Whips are responsible for helping the Whip accurately count where the Democratic Caucus stands on bills in front of the U.S. House. Chief Deputy Whips work with their colleagues to answer questions about pending bills and issues in order to ensure that the members are knowledgeable and supportive of the legislation prior to it going to the House floor for a vote. There are 10 total members in the Democratic Caucus who are selected to serve as Chief Deputy Whips.

As part of the position, Allred will also serve on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee which recommends Committee assignments for members of Congress and helps shape House policy.