Friday, December 30, 2022

Martin Luther King Celebration Week kicks off Jan. 10

In January of next year, the City of Dallas will host its 41st annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a weeks’ worth of events highlighting issues of equity, diversity, and opportunity.

The City’s 41st annual celebration of the King’s legacy will include a Day of Prayer, a Day of Service, a Wreath Laying Ceremony, Job Fair, Equity Symposium, Youth Summit, and a Scholarship and Awards Gala.

The week-long celebration will also include its Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, and Mistress of Ceremony, Tashara Parker.

 

(Courtesy photo)

At the Gala, the winners of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest will be awarded eight scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 (per award). The awards will go to qualifying graduating high school seniors accepted into a college-level educational institution (two-year college, four-year college, or trade school).

The Gala will take place Jan. 14, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas at 300 Reunion Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207.

The week will culminate with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade. H.E.L.P. (Hope.Encourage.Love.Protect) and the City of Dallas have partnered to host the parade on Monday, January 16.

Tickets for the Gala are $150. Tables are $1,500. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite at bit.ly/CODMLKGala.

For more information, visit https://dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-scholarship. or www.help-dallas.org/2023-mlk-parade for parade information.

Parade applications are available online at bit.ly/2023MLKParade.

