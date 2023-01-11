Dallas CASA’s CASAblanca Casino Party brings young professionals together in support of children

The Dallas CASA Young Professionals will host the annual CASAblanca casino party on Saturday, February 4.

Guests will enjoy an evening with casino games, dancing, cocktails, appetizers, prizes and much more. Casino games include blackjack, craps and poker, as well as a roulette wheel. The Special Edition Band will perform all night while guests hit the dance floor.

All proceeds from the event will benefit children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

CASAblanca is hosted by the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a vibrant group of local young professionals under 40 who serve as an outreach, volunteer and fundraising arm for Dallas CASA. CASAblanca is the group’s largest and most well-attended fundraiser.

Founded in 2009, the mission of the Young Professionals is to increase awareness of Dallas CASA and the children the agency serves while providing social and charitable events. Event co-chairs are Anuka Dhakal, Brooke Donelson and Melissa Wong.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, February 4. at the Hall on Dragon, 1500 Dragon Street

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhoods and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Now in its 43rd year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. While Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe and enriching childhoods, the agency currently provides a child advocate for every Dallas child in need. In 2021, 1,539 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 3,113 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

Sponsors: Entertainment Sponsor: Lone Star Cadillac; Royal Flush: Christine and Jonathan Bassham and Seven Cities Foundation & Bailey Thompson; Cup Sponsor: Sidley Austin LLP; Koozie Sponsor: Greenberg Traurig; Napkins Sponsor: Mai Plumbing Company; Straight Flush: Ad Pages Solutions, Edelman Global Advisory and R&B Roofing; Full House: Eta Sigma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta / Ella Parlor, Claire Dornak and Matt Lewis, and Raising Cane’s.